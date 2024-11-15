Okay but everyone should watch ‘Doctor Odyssey’

Network television is so back. So if you aren’t watching shows like Doctor Odyssey, you’re really missing out.

Recommended Videos

The new Ryan Murphy show takes us on a weekly cruise with the medical staff of a luxury ship. Led by Dr. Max Bankman (Joshua Jackson), there is a health crisis each week and relationship drama to fill your trip on the open seas. Really, they already had their three main characters have a threesome together so it is off to the races.

Max and his two nurses, Avery Morgan (Phillipa Soo) and Tristian Silva (Sean Teale), often find themselves lost in their own feelings for one another. Most of the time, Captain Robert Massey (Don Johnson) stays out of it. But it really is a ship filled with love, sex, and a lot of potential pandemic that they have to quickly diagnosis correctly. Oh, did I mention that Max was patient zero for COVID-19 in the United States? That’s a plot point!

It is one of those Ryan Murphy shows where you really do go “Oh right, this man did make Glee.” But each week, I can’t help but watch it just to see what nonsense this boat is getting into next. Max and Tristian had to give Avery an appendectomy while in the middle of a hurricane. This show is so not serious yet takes everything very seriously. So, you know, a Ryan Murphy show.

Each week is set around a different cruise. This last episode was a gay cruise where the Captain’s brother (John Stamos) shows up with his two partners to celebrate only to find out his medicine is making him appear drunk. Well, that and Bob the Drag Queen caught herself on fire to “Hot to Go” by Chappell Roan.

They do unhinged things on this show

Part of what makes a show like Doctor Odyssey so much fun is that you never know where we’re going with it. A man was supposed to get married in an episode and it was revealed that he was struggling with sex addiction. Before anyone could help him, he took his own life by jumping off the ship in the middle of the night while “Human” by the Killers played.

We also know that Max’s once broke his penis because it is just that large. This show gave us this information about it. And honestly I missed unhinged shows like this. Now, we’re so worried about a show being perfect and revolutionary that we lost the art of unhinged television. Luckily, shows like Doctor Odyssey are bringing that back.

The series is about to go on its fall break after the next episode but that means you have time to catch up if you’re behind on it. And who doesn’t want to see Joshua Jackson as a hot doctor? The point is: If you want a show that will constantly surprise you with its antics, then Doctor Odyssey is the show for you and we’re all better for its baffling antics.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy