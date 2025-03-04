Ohio MAGA realtor fired after racist stunt at a Mexican restaurant

A MAGA Ohio realtor had to learn the hard way that going to Mexican restaurants and leaving racist messages for servers in place of a tip is unacceptable behavior.

Incidents like these have become more common since Donald Trump entered office and emboldened many individuals to act on their hatred. From MAGAs recreating Elon Musk’s controversial “salute” because they think they’re proving something to levying death threats against left-wing social media influencers, countless individuals are under the wrong impression that, just because Trump is president, they’re somehow immune to the consequences of their actions. Of course, they’re learning the hard way that this isn’t the case. In Montgomery County, a Township Supervisor was forced to resign after posting a video in which she thought she owned liberals by doing Musk’s salute. Meanwhile, a man in Florida lost his job after he confidently made death threats and slurs against TikTok influencer Mercedes because “This is Florida… they don’t fire us for this. hahah we hahah.”

On social media, these incidents have been dubbed FAFO (F– Around, Find Out). The latest woman to experience FAFO is Stephanie Lovins, an Ohio realtor who thought she could get away with leaving a racist message for her waiter at a Mexican restaurant.

Ohio realtor fired after leaving hateful message for waiter

Recently, Levins went viral on social media after she left a hateful message for her waiter at Cazuelas Mexican Restaurant in Columbus, OH. Isabel Nathalie, an employee at the restaurant, shared a picture of the receipt Lovins left after dining at Cazuelas. On the line where she should’ve left a tip, she wrote, “Zero, you suck.” In the line where her signature should’ve gone, she wrote, “I hope Trump deports you!!!” Nathalie wrote, “Yall love our food but hate us. Shame on you, Stephanie, for not having the courage to say it with your chest.” Lovins made a pathetic attempt to scribble out her name on her receipt but apparently forgot the restaurant had its own copy in which the name Stephanie R. Lovins is clearly visible.

(Isabel Nathalie/Facebook)

The post quickly went viral, earning thousands of comments and reshares. In the comments section, Nathalie confirmed that the waiter who received Lovins’ hateful message was a man named Ricardo. According to her, he’s an American citizen who works two jobs seven days a week to provide for his family and is disabled in one arm.

(Isabel Nathalie/Facebook)

Employees later told NBC4 that the hateful message might have been because of an issue with the coupon Lovins tried to use. Obviously, nothing could excuse that message, though. She made a conscious choice to go to a Mexican restaurant, where she ordered and enjoyed $87 worth of food and service, only to decide to leave a hateful message to a man she presumed to be Mexican.

Fortunately, people around the nation are standing up for Ricardo. In Ohio, customers began showing up in swarms on Sundays, when he works, to support the restaurant and Ricardo. Meanwhile, a woman quickly set up a GoFundMe for him so that people who weren’t in Ohio could still tip him. So far, it has raised $7,943.

As for Lovins, it took social media users mere minutes to find her on the internet, discovering she worked as a realtor for Century 21. Instead of apologizing and owning up to her hateful actions, Lovins tried to pretend she wasn’t the person who left the message. Screenshots allegedly show she made multiple Facebook posts claiming she had an issue with “scammers and profile hackers” and lost her credit card. In response to users who found her in a networking group and asked her about her racist actions, she feigned surprise, thanked them for “bringing this to my attention,” and talked about how she didn’t know who could possibly “write such awful things.” However, multiple witnesses, including Nathalie, confirmed Lovins was the one who wrote the message.

(@ndelriego/X)

(@ndelriego/X)

(@ndelriego/X)

A spokesperson for Century 21 later issued a statement to NBC4, confirming Lovins’ termination. It stated, “We are aware of the situation with the agent in question. Hate has no place within the CENTURY 21 brand, and we are taking this very seriously. After investigating the situation and connecting with the respective broker, as all companies affiliated with the CENTURY 21 brand are independently owned and operated, we can confirm that this agent is no longer affiliated with the brand.” An account that claimed to belong to Lovins tried selling her dumbbell set for $500 shortly after news of her job loss arose and was met with over 4,000 laughing reactions, although it hasn’t been confirmed if this is her or a fake account.

(Stephanie Matthews Lovins/Facebook)

While the situation was remedied, and Lovins clearly got her comeuppance, it’s still disturbing. America should not be a country where people feel bold enough to film themselves doing Nazi salutes or to walk into a Mexican restaurant to leave hateful messages for the people who serve them. While one would like to dismiss these people as the rare worst of the worst in America, the fact that FAFO incidents just keep coming suggests that the worst of the worst is a steadily growing demographic in the country.

