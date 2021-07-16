comScore An "Office Bod" Is Not a Thing!

Things We Saw Today: “OFFICE BOD” IS NOT A THING!

By Vivian KaneJul 16th, 2021, 6:00 pm
 

Steve Carell as Michael Scott on the Office, sits at his desk massaging his eyes.

As if ads claiming we all needed to stress over the #Quarantine15, #PandemicPounds, and whatever cutesy names they’ve given to the incredibly common and not at all judgment-worthy changes many of us have seen in our bodies over the last year-plus weren’t enough, now some media outlets are trying to give us something new to worry about: the “office bod.”

To be clear, “office bod,” like its seasonal counterpart “beach body,” IS NOT A THING. Yes, a lot of people have seen all sorts of changes in their bodies recently and for many, that comes with feelings of insecurity. We can’t insist that’s not the current reality for a lot of people. What we can do is refuse to reinforce those self-criticisms with this sort of framing that equates weight change with gluttony and insists that immediate rectification (based on entirely superficial standards) is of the utmost importance.

Are you feeling self-conscious about seeing people for the first time in over a year? Well, those people probably are too. Whether it’s because their body changed, their mental health changed, they completely forgot how to engage socially, or for whatever reason, most of us have gone through some changes. We’ve all been through some shit. 

No one has to get back to their “office bod” to confidently reenter society—because we’ve all been dealing with a global pandemic during which more than four million people died but also because AN OFFICE BOD IS NOT A THING.

Whatever body you enter your office in? That’s an office bod.

  

  

Happy Friday, everybody!

(image: NBC)
