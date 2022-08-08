Why WOULDN’T There Be a Teacher Shortage in the U.S. Right Now?

As students prepare to start a new school year, there’s been a heavy focus on the teacher shortage facing the country. This actually isn’t a new problem—there’s been a growing shortage of teachers for years—but it’s recently reached a breaking point, causing an all-out crisis nationwide. States are reporting thousands of unfilled teaching and support positions, and some areas are even considering moving to a four-day school week out of necessity.

There’s been a good deal of punditry around the shortage and its potential causes. Obviously, the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic is to blame for much of the problem. For more than two years, we’ve been hearing stories of school districts being decimated by hundreds of teachers and staff taking simultaneous sick days due to illness and quarantines.

But also, it’s hard to imagine that the U.S. wouldn’t be experiencing a teacher shortage. Not just because of existing staff needing to take sick leave but because how do you entice a potential labor force into a field that is underpaid, disrespected, requires you to buy your own supplies, and presents the constant threat of mass shootings under a government that refuses to protect you? This is a job where wanting to protect your own health by simply wearing a mask and asking others to do the same is seen as a trampling of “freedoms” and get you publicly branded a villain.

Also, in a growing number of states, you, as a teacher, cannot discuss the basic realities of American racism, past or present. You also cannot be openly LGBTQ+ or openly support the existence, let alone rights, of LGBTQ+ people, or risk being branded a “groomer” and subject to mass harassment—even violence—and/or firing.

Why wouldn’t there be a teacher shortage right now?

I can’t believe DC is offering $20,000 bonus & rental assistance of $1,000/mn (6 months) for new police recruits but can’t find room in the budget to compensate teachers while facing a teacher “shortage.” — Kate Ross (@kate_ross_) August 7, 2022

Imagine being surprised that there’s a teacher shortage after watching the news headlines all year? I’ve been a teacher for 20 years & in the past year alone I’ve been told I’m lazy, “a groomer,” “racist” for “teaching CRT,” & I’ve endured every antisemitic attack/trope possible. — Sari Beth Rosenberg (@saribethrose) August 8, 2022

There is no ‘teacher shortage’. There are thousands of qualified experiences teachers who are no longer teaching. There’s a shortage of respect and proper compensation for teachers allowing them to actually teach. — jo lampert (@jolampert) August 6, 2022

We don’t have a teacher shortage.



We don’t have a housing shortage.



We don’t have a labor shortage.



We don’t have a food shortage.



We don’t have a healthcare shortage.



We have a billionaire excess who buy politicians to deny us these basic human rights. — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) August 7, 2022

Attack public education, attack public educators, create crisis of funding, trust and teacher shortage: Push privatization as the solution. It's a plan, y'all. https://t.co/gC3FCGUnx5 — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) August 8, 2022

