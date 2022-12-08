Of Course Hilary Duff ‘Still’ Looks Great at 35 Years Old

Hilary Duff, icon of millennial media, turned thirty-five and a social media account celebrated how good she looked in a backhanded way.

Hillary Duff still looking great at age 35 ?‼️ pic.twitter.com/jjUAbhUH27 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) December 6, 2022

The “still” heard round the world was what got people’s eyebrows raised. Not only is it weird to say for someone who is 35 years old, but it presents this idea that beauty and looking good only belongs to the young. That someone who has experienced a lot of emotional and body issues, like a Hilary Duff, needs to validate those years of life with a fit shape.

It didn’t help that the images from this tweet are from a profile in which Duff spoke about having an eating disorder as a teenager because of the professional pressure as an actress to look skinny. She said to Woman’s Health Australia: “Because of my career path, I can’t help but be like, ‘I am on camera and actresses are skinny.'” Part of her beauty is that it comes from taking time to figure out how to make yourself feel good inside and out.

She explained: “[I’m] appreciating my health, doing activities that make me feel strong instead of just bettering the outside of my body. Spending time with people that make me feel good and share similar views on health and body positivity and getting enough sleep and balance in my diet.”

People do not turn into dust or start melting at the age of thirty. Yet, due to years of sitcoms that depict women as being walking balls of anxiety the moment they reach their third decade over the looks and fertility—they sure think we do. I mean look at how the Golden Trio of Harry Potter were depicted to look in their 30s during the Epilogue.

There is no “still.” Hilary Duff looks good and part of why is that she, in her 30s, having a successful career since her teens, has been able to ensure her mental health and financial pockets stay full. If we could all be so lucky, then we’d been looking as good as Angela Bassett, Angelina Jolie, Helen Mirren, and a ton of other gorgeous women.

Just remember—all the great stuff that happened in Sex in the City happened to women in their mid-thirties and early 40s.

