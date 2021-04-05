Could This Be a Set Video From Obi-Wan Kenobi?

Did I think I would cry over seeing Tatooine again? No, and yet, here we are. As we’re gearing up for production on Obi-Wan Kenobi, more and more information about the highly anticipated Disney+ show is coming our way. And now we have what could potentially be a look at the set for the show!

On what looks like Tatooine, the TikTok just shows some barebones structures, but it is enough to get me excited about old Ben Kenobi on Tatooine and what the series is going to hold for us. Here is the purported set video, uploaded to Twitter:

HELLO IS THIS THE ACTUAL KENOBI SET THIS TIME hhh££hHnfm’fkgivoj’¥~*%*>+<$’g pic.twitter.com/FTVApFnDEx — lauren (@ewanskenobii) April 4, 2021

It’s hard to say whether the video really shows the Obi-Wan Kenobi set or not, and it seems the account that originally posted it on TikTok is now gone, but it’s exciting all the same.

Like … is Obi-Wan Kenobi going to chill in the cantina? Is he going to interact with Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru and see a young Luke? What exactly are we going to get out of him and Tatooine? I have so many questions and yet I’m just along for the ride because it’s truly been a long time coming.

It isn’t the first time we’ve gone back to Tatooine on a Disney+ series. The Mandalorian has gone to the home of Anakin and Luke Skywalker twice now, once in each season, but something just hits differently knowing that it is going to be for Obi-Wan Kenobi. I am a child of the prequels; I grew up having those as the Star Wars movies I got to see for the first time on the big screen. So, when I think about getting to see both Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen returning as Obi-Wan and Anakin, I’m honestly very overcome with emotion.

This series is going to mean a lot to fans of the prequels and not just because we’re getting more of Obi-Wan’s story. Ewan McGregor brought the character to life in such a beautiful way that it felt like we were truly missing out when we didn’t know if we’d ever get another moment with him onscreen.

The beauty of the Star Wars franchise is that it is a rich world that has so much that hasn’t been explored yet in live action. From the animated series to books and even the former EU, there is a lot to pull from for audiences to see, and now that we’re getting this series, I can’t wait to see more of McGregor’s take on Obi-Wan. Will there be connections to Rebels? Will it be completely different? Who knows? But I do know that I trust Deborah Chow and her vision for the show and character.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will always mean a lot to fans, particularly Ewan McGregor’s portrayal of him, and I’m just so excited for whatever this show is giving me. Bring me Obi-Wan and Anakin Skywalker together once more! I’m ready and willing for it all.

