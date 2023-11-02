O.B. Is a Writer In Every Version of Himself and That’s Beautiful on ‘Loki’!

While there are characters on Loki who are constantly connected to aspects of themselves, Ouroboros (Ke Huy Quan) seems to have one specific element to his character that really works: His writing.

Spoilers for Loki season 2 episode 5 titled “Science/Fiction” lie ahead, beware!

After the explosion of the Temporal Loom and the spaghettification of Victor Timely (Jonathan Majors) in episode 4, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) is the only member of the team to remain in the Time Variance Authority. As it is struggling to hold itself together, the TVA is slowly slipping away as Loki himself begins to time slip once more. But before he leaves, he grabs one of the TVA handbooks that O.B. and Victor Timely accidentally co-wrote together and puts it in his jacket.

Whatever is making him time slip is bringing him to all of his friends one by one, helping him to bring the band back together (something that O.B. eventually suggests they do) but when Loki is drawn to O.B., he learns a lot about the man. Mainly that he is a writer first and foremost. But also a teacher of theoretical physics at Cal Tech, just to make money until his science fiction writing pays the bills. In the midst of his frustration with O.B. not understanding what he needs from him, Loki eventually gets O.B. on his side to help him recreate the tools he needs to bring back the TVA.

But what is really sweet about this all is that O.B. is a writer and someone who thrives in his writing in both these worlds. Creating is, in his own way, his passion and whether it is his science fiction work or the TVA handbook, he’s someone who writes to help others.

O.B. as a writer is just really nice, actually.

While I did want to cry of him when he was just trying to put his own books on the shelf in a book store, it was sweet to see that his love for writing was shared on his branch timeline in Pasadena. O.B. may be a professor but his love is clearly in science fiction. He tells Loki when they’re discussing the TVA and what is happening to him that “With science, it’s all what and how. But with fiction, it’s why. So why do you need to do this?” It’s such a simple moment but it really shows a deeper meaning to O.B. as a character and a writer’s idea to a question.

A writer does ask why, it is the ultimate question of fiction as a whole. Why are we telling this story, why would this character do this. O.B. is asking Loki in this moment why it is important that he finds his friends and loved ones and it’s such a writer thing to think about. Everything about O.B. is amazing and honestly, even when he admits that he lost everything because he got too invested in building the tools for the TVA, I thought to myself “yeah, that sounds like a writer.”

This piece was written during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Without the labor of the actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

