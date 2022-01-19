NSFW CONTENT AHEAD!

An NSFW content creator who goes by the name JuicyNeko was in for quite a surprise after being alerted to a particular video of theirs interrupting an Italian Senate meeting.

The video, which shows Final Fantasy VII’s Tifa Lockheart in bed with an unseen man (probably Cloud, if I had to guess), was originally shared by JuicyNeko back in December (though it looks like patrons to their Patreon got it earlier in November).

Oh, and yes, I am going to keep referring to them by name because someone who goes by JuicyNeko created a video that disrupted a government meeting.

Yesterday, JuicyNeko received a comment letting them know that the video was recently seen in a rather unlikely place:

As to be expected at this point, there are more comments congratulating JuicyNeko about the impact they’ve unintentionally made on the Italian government.

The clip has been circulating on Twitter since yesterday—not the porn itself, but rather, the clip of the porn as it interrupts lawmakers who scramble to try and cut the feed. JuicyNeko had this to say:

Consider this to be your NSFW warning if you decide to go and follow that link.

What exactly happened?

Yesterday someone hacked into a meeting of the Italian senate and put on a Tifa sfm porn video

This is today’s newspaper front page

WE HAVE TIFA PORN ON THE NEWS pic.twitter.com/6lS4UBDaF0 — 2bea (@greenwolf3000) January 18, 2022

The meeting, which was live-streamed on Facebook, was hosted by Five Star Movement Senator Maria Laura Mantovan. Just as they were introducing Giorgio Parisi, one of last year’s Nobel Prize winners in physics, the meeting was interrupted by an unexpected kind of Materia.

Do I feel bad for that awful pun? Maybe, but not nearly as bad as the government officials who scrambled to try and cut the feed which, for some reason, kept playing the erotic audio after they managed to stop the video. If you do check out the link, prepare for nearly a minute of frustrated sighing, someone screaming “sex offender” and an uncomfortably heavy silence (save for Tifa’s moaning).

While the JuicyNeko video is the clear elephant in the room, there’s another clip out there showing someone NSFW Discord server that cuts to Genshin Impact porn.

How did the video make it to the Italian Senate?

According to Kotaku, some who were at the meeting blamed hackers for the interruption, but there’s no word on whether or not that’s what actually happened. “I skimmed the nearly three-hour meeting and there were a lot of people on the call sharing their screens from all over the place,” writes Kotaku’s Ethan Gach.

Initially, when I first heard about the incident, I thought it was one of the government officials who, perhaps, forgot to exit out of the video they were watching. It certainly isn’t the first time something showed up in a Zoom meeting that wasn’t supposed to be there. In hindsight, hackers are probably a more likely story, albeit one who left their Discord open?

I imagine if it is a hacker, the Senate will probably be looking into the Discord server that was shown before the video cut off.

Apparently, the broadcast was not only on Facebook but on Senato TV (Italy’s equivalent to C-SPAN, according to Gach’s article). The meeting went on as scheduled afterward. How? I have no idea, I would’ve just called it a day after all of that.

(Image: Square Enix)

