Now That’s a Perfect Directing Team for a ‘Star Wars’ Show

Sometimes, Hollywood makes a choice that really is perfect and that’s exactly what’s happening here. It seems that, fresh from their Best Director Oscar win for Everything Everywhere All at Once, the Daniels will be jumping into a galaxy far, far away! As first reported by One Take News and corroborated by Gizmodo and The Hollywood Reporter, the Daniels will be tackling some of Skeleton Crew for Star Wars and that’s just perfection.

When you think about visionary directors tackling Star Wars, there are some directors whose styles just don’t fit with the franchise. But that’s not the case here. The Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert) played with time and space in Everything Everywhere All at Once, and so translating that to galaxies far away from us really does just fit together seamlessly.

The Daniels made their name in music videos before bringing us Swiss Army Man and then Best Picture winner Everything Everywhere All at Once. With Skeleton Crew, Kwan says the duo only directed one episode, but it is still a pretty amazing fit to have the Daniels tackling anything Star Wars-related.

The show, which started filming last year and recently wrapped, stars Jude Law and hails from Jon Watts, the filmmaker behind Marvel’s Spider-Man: Homecoming trilogy. The series “centers on a group of kids lost in the galaxy, trying to find their way home.” It takes place during the New Republic era, like The Mandalorian and Ahsoka, and that’s all we really know right now! But having the Daniels be a part of it just makes the excitement for something like Skeleton Crew that much greater.

This could lead to something bigger!

One of my personal favorite things about the directors tackling episodes of Star Wars television is that they sometimes go on to create other shows or direct their own movies. Taika Waititi has his own Star Wars project coming, Robert Rodriguez tackled The Book of Boba Fett after his own episode of The Mandalorian, and Deborah Chow went on to direct Obi-Wan Kenobi after Mando.

While we’re still waiting for Bryce Dallas Howard and Rick Famuyiwa to get their own Star Wars stories, they’re both still directing episodes of The Mandalorian here and there. Point is, this might not be the only time the Daniels dip their feet into the world of Star Wars, and I do hope that it leads to them getting their own movies within Lucasfilm.

It’d be fitting, especially after having brought us the joy that is Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All at Once. And if anything, I’d love if their relationship with Lucasfilm let them create a movie or show for Short Round themselves. Whatever happens, this is exciting news because getting to see their take on Star Wars honestly sounds perfect.

(via Comicbook.com)

