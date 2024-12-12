‘Novocaine’ directors Robert Olsen and Dan Berk on working with Jack Quaid and making a ‘grounded version of a superhero movie’

The official trailer for Novocaine has arrived, and The Mary Sue had the opportunity to sit down with directors Dan Berk and Robert Olsen to discuss the Jack Quaid-led movie.

Novocaine follows Nathan Caine (Quaid), a bank executive with a rare condition that makes him unable to feel pain. Despite his unique condition, Caine does not consider himself a “superhero.” However, when his girlfriend (Amber Midthunder) is taken hostage by bank robbers, he takes it upon himself to rescue her. Armed only with his inability to feel pain, Caine sets off on a violent, bloody mission to save the woman he loves. The action-packed trailer already has over a million views, and audiences are excited about this unconventional superhero-esque action thriller that shows another side of The Boys star, Quiad.

The Mary Sue‘s Rachel Leishman sat down with Berk and Olsen via video call to discuss the trailer, including the film’s genre-blending, the nature of Caine’s unique ability, and what viewers can expect from Quaid and Midthunder. Check out the interview below!

TMS: In this trailer, there’s an entire scene where this man who feels no pain has to pretend to feel pain. When you guys are selling something that is kind of out there, but in a fun way — what for you was the biggest thing that you were like, ‘This has to be in the trailer. People have to see this moment.‘

Dan Berk: I mean, it was probably that scene. Again — to avoid spoilers — that scene is probably our favorite scene in the movie. It might be the favorite scene we’ve ever directed because, obviously, the concept. That’s, like, the funniest, most bombastic rendering of the concept of this movie. But, also, Jack [Quaid] is just such a gifted improviser and comedic actor, so he would be doing takes, and the craftspeople on set would be laughing and ruining takes.

Robert Olsen: It was easily the most fun scene to edit because he had so many incredible reactions. We did a bunch of takes and, you know, just to be able to splice together all of the funniest bits of it was a total joy. It was almost — it was difficult because we wanted to use every bit of every take and so, having to kill your darlings and pick the best of the best was a tough process.

Someone like Jack Quaid in a rom-com, it holds a lot of weight for you guys. How was it to get to, you know, sprinkle in the romance in something that is ‘a superhero kind of origin story’?

Olsen: Yeah, that was probably one of the things that really drew us to the project. You know, a lot of action movies nowadays, you have a protagonist who has a secret past, right? Like, they’re a baker, but they used to be in the CIA or something like that. And by doing that, you almost have to make your protagonist somebody that you’re not getting a lot of details on. Somebody that’s kind of shadowy and keeps to themselves, and all this. And, so, because we’re not doing that with this movie, it allows the whole first act to be a period of time for the audience to get to know this character and his condition and everything. And you kind of meet him in this lonely place that he’s in as a result of his condition. And so, seeing Jack and Amber Midthunder kind of connect for the first time and their love story start to blossom is just something that felt really unique to us. The first 25 minutes of the movie could be a rom-com, honestly, before the action kicks in, and we just think it’s great because it just widens things. It feels like it’s for more people that way, you know. If you’re into a romance angle, it’s there for you. But it’s not the whole movie. If you came to see an action movie, you’re going to see an action movie, as well. So, we kind of get the best of both worlds there, and we think it’s a great way to tee up the audience so that you kind of grow soft watching this love story. And then, all of a sudden, it becomes one of the more violent and gruesome action movies you’re going to see.

You mentioned Amber [Midthunder]. I think it is very funny to have her be a damsel because that girl can fight. That’s how I see her.

Berk: Totally. I mean, that was one of the best parts, too. And Amber’s incredible, and we’re so lucky to have gotten her for this movie and become friendly with her. You know, this is going to be an opportunity for people to see a different side of her. Most people know her from Prey, which she absolutely knocked out of the park, and we love that movie. But, she’s not, you know, flirting in Prey. She’s not making jokes in Prey and actually, like, really engaging with the audience, and she is so magnetic in ways that you just haven’t seen before. There’s gonna be so many amazing opportunities for her, and [there] already are, after this movie. That was great to be able to show people a facet of her as a performer that they just have not seen.

One of my favorite things that movie does is that Jack Quaid is tall, but he’s very lanky-tall. It’s very funny to see him kind of go up to a guy built like Dave Bautista and have to fight.

Berk: Oh, yeah, totally. Jack has like — actually, he taught us this term. It’s an ‘ectomorph’ is the body type that he has. And we kind of have it, too, like 6 [foot]. Tall and lanky.

Olsen: Yeah. And he’s the tallest and lankiest of all of us. But yeah, I mean, that’s a huge part of it is his ability as a physical comedian is really put to work in this movie. And we use that. He’s somebody who loves live sketch comedy. He has a sketch group that he does, and he’s incredible on stage. We went and saw one of his shows before going to see the movie, and it was so physical what he was doing. There was a lot of jumping up and down and flopping on the ground, and we were like, ‘Don’t hurt yourself right before the film.’ So, we could not have asked for anyone better. He has this Jim Carrey-esque control over his body in those situations and can really sell how funny and awkward it is. Because that’s a huge part of the movie, you know. The calling card of this movie is that the action doesn’t look like the action you see in other action movies because your protagonist is, again, not some ex-military member, or an assassin, or whatever. He doesn’t know how to fight. And so you’re used to watching John Wick kick everyone’s a**. And, in this movie, your protagonist is getting his a** kicked for the first 90% of every fight until he can find some way to create a painful environment around him that affects his enemies and not him. So, that’s kind of the fun of the movie.



I have a logistical question because obviously, I’ve seen the trailer. I haven’t seen the movie yet. He reaches into a fryer – so is his power that he just can’t feel pain? But now his hand is just deep-fried?

Berk: I mean, you’re not supposed to spoil anything. But yeah! I mean, a fun ticking clock for the movie is the physical deterioration of the character because he can still die. There’s not a fast regeneration healing situation going on. So yeah, every deep cut, or, you know, injury, he sustains, he carries with him. And you’re kind of like, ‘Is he gonna survive to get to the end of this?’ That’s the question. Got to go see the movie to find out.

Olsen: Yeah, that is what’s fun about it. It is being able to track where we’ve been in the movie by seeing whatever damage he has.

Berk: That also was the not-fun part of shooting for Jack is that, as we’re shooting stuff later, it’s suddenly more and more time in the chair to get all of this, you know, all this s**t applied to his body. But it was worth it.

Well, and it is very fun because, obviously, he [Quaid] is in a superhero show. He is in something where we’re like, ‘Yes, Jack Quaid is in The Boys.’ He does action sequences in The Boys, but he is not the superhero. He is just a regular dude. So, when people have that expectation of him going in, were you aware, where you’re like, ‘Okay, well, we have to work with Jack to let this character be its own thing.’ So, people aren’t like, ‘Well, where’s Huey?’

Olsen: Yeah, you know, I think that he did a great job of differentiating this character from Huey. Obviously, Jack, as a person, is somewhat close to Huey or Nate here or there. It’s not like either character is him playing some historical figure with an accent that’s nothing like him. And, so, I think that all works to the film’s benefit. I think it puts you in a headspace of this is a little bit of a superhero movie in its bones just because he does have a power that other people don’t have. But it’s obviously the lowest rent of a superhero that you can imagine. And so, we don’t mind that being in somebody’s head when they go in to see it. And I think, again, Jack does a good enough job of separating Huey and Nate that it’s not really an issue. I think you only get good things from the associations with The Boys.

Berk: And that was also part of what attracted us to the project in the first place. We’ll watch a Marvel movie as much as the next guy. But, you know, I think for us to really engage with a project passionately, this is a very grounded version of a superhero movie. If you had to put it on that scale, you know. And it’s like he has to tap into a human, non-supernatural reserve of will and grit to accomplish his goals here. So, that felt stickier to us than just a person with some, you know, god or alien-given superpower.

I will say, one of the most superhero things about this trailer is: they’re in a bank. Never go to a bank, apparently.

Olsen: That’s their first mistake. Yeah, just don’t do it. Who needs to go to a physical bank nowadays? Get the app.

