Things We Saw Today: Very Serious Novel Caught Borrowing From … Zelda?!

By Jessica MasonAug 3rd, 2020, 6:00 pm

Writers use Google a lot. In fact, writers use Google so much that oftentimes there’s a legitimate worry that we might be setting off some secret NSA monitoring system when we search for things like “how long does it take someone to die of blood loss” or “historic poisons.” It’s for work! Really!

But sometimes, and I know this is scary to hear, things that we find online are not actually accurate. This appears to be what happened to the Irish novelist John Boyne, the author of The Boy In The Striped Pajamas and other notable works. In his latest book, A Traveler at the Gates of Wisdom, a section regarding dyeing caught some readers’ attention on Reddit because it seemed familiar.

This novel I’m reading straight up lifted Breath of the Wild ingredients for a chapter about dressmaking lol from r/Breath_of_the_Wild

Writer Dana Schwartz further explored this discovery with a series of tweets, showing that, yes, these very weird ingredients were indeed … from a videogame.

The kicker though? That Boyne owned up to it pretty quickly!

This is honestly the best lesson about not just going with the first Google result when you’re doing your research.

(via: USGamer, image: Nintendo)

Jessica Mason - Assistant Editor

Jessica Mason (she/her) is a writer based in Portland, Oregon with a focus on fandom, queer representation, and amazing women in film and television. She's a trained lawyer and opera singer as well as a mom and author.