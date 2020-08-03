Things We Saw Today: Very Serious Novel Caught Borrowing From … Zelda?!

Writers use Google a lot. In fact, writers use Google so much that oftentimes there’s a legitimate worry that we might be setting off some secret NSA monitoring system when we search for things like “how long does it take someone to die of blood loss” or “historic poisons.” It’s for work! Really!

But sometimes, and I know this is scary to hear, things that we find online are not actually accurate. This appears to be what happened to the Irish novelist John Boyne, the author of The Boy In The Striped Pajamas and other notable works. In his latest book, A Traveler at the Gates of Wisdom, a section regarding dyeing caught some readers’ attention on Reddit because it seemed familiar.

Writer Dana Schwartz further explored this discovery with a series of tweets, showing that, yes, these very weird ingredients were indeed … from a videogame.

If those ingredients look weird to you, it is because they are straight of out of the Zelda game Breath of the Wild pic.twitter.com/JpebdXJqP1 — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) August 3, 2020

So: while John Boyne was doing a perfunctory google search for how to dye clothes red he found a site listing monster parts and accidentally put them in his Very Serious book. I am very embarrassed for him and this is my nightmare but it’s also very funny — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) August 3, 2020

Anyway. Let this be a lesson to all novelists to read the full context of the things you’re looking up for your books but if you do make mistakes, at least let them be hilarious. — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) August 3, 2020

The kicker though? That Boyne owned up to it pretty quickly!

LOL that is actually kinda hilarious. I’m totally willing to own it. 😂🤣Something tells me I’ll be telling this anecdote on stage for many years to come… 😂 — John Boyne 📚 (@john_boyne) August 3, 2020

This is honestly the best lesson about not just going with the first Google result when you’re doing your research.

(via: USGamer, image: Nintendo)

Here are a few other delightful things we saw today:

What did you see today?

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com