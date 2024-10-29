‘Noticed he’s not willing to show his face on camera’: The internet is destroying a misogynistic Kamala Harris sign

If Kamala Harris wins the presidential elections next week, she’ll be the first female U.S. president ever. And it’s impossible to describe how angry this makes certain people.



Recommended Videos

They default to crude, misogynist jokes that have no place in a locker room, let alone displayed on a public sign. But we all know Donald Trump’s definition of locker room talk—the infamous “grab ’em by the pussy” remark—so what else should we have expected from his supporters, really?

One particularly unpleasant anti-Harris sign went viral on X, Oct. 27. That was the day Donald Trump came to New York City for a Madison Square Gardens rally that was appalling in its racism and cruelty. A “comedian” called Tony Hinchliffe made a horrible joke about Puerto Rico being a “floating island of garbage”, something so racist even Republicans came out against it. But not Trump himself, because this is the sort of thing he thrives off.

Trump supporters hope to please their overlord with signs like the one posted on X. Reporter Adam Mockler posted a picture of it with the caption, “MAGA keeping it classy in New York City.” The sign read, “Fuck Kamala. We ain’t voting for that hoe.” Ewwww.

MAGA loves to imply that Harris is somehow promiscuous. That shouldn’t make a difference at all, really, but we still live in a society where number of sexual partners is linked to a woman’s morality. (Donald Trump, meanwhile, is allowed to, by his own admission, grab women by the pussy.)

One silver lining to this misogyny, however, is the amount of people on X who have come out to condemn it. X is owned by Trump supporter Elon Musk and is full of sexist and racist right-wing ranting these days, but it’s nice to know there’s still a few good people there.

Another reason never to befriend a Trump supporter: misogyny. — Sean Black Lives Matter. I stand with Ukraine. (@SeanFlan45) October 27, 2024

But protect the kids from vulgar rhetoric and profanity, right? — Daniel Maxwell (@DanMax288) October 27, 2024

There’s no way the Republican party doesn’t embrace its misogyny. Like, that’s one of their main insults towards her. ?? And they will call any female politician a hoe if they disagree with her. — Megan (@MeganGraupensp1) October 27, 2024

One person pointed out something very significant: The man in the photo isn’t showing his face. Maybe he still has some shame left … although probably not very much.

noticed he's not willing to show his face on camera. — fnords! (@cerys_doran) October 27, 2024

This isn’t even the first time men have told crude misogynist jokes about Harris. After Donald Trump “worked” at a McDonalds, his supporters began posting jokes about Harris and a different restaurant chain, for example, “Kamala Harris to do Five Guys today. Unclear if she will also visit a burger joint.” It’s gross and it shows exactly what the Republican Party thinks of women. There are women out there who think being MAGA is enough to protect them from the disrespect of conservative men. They are very, very wrong.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy