comScore I Won't Stand for the Trumps Disrespecting "Gloria"! | The Mary Sue

Things We Saw Today: I Will Not Stand for the Trumps Disrespecting the Laura Branigan Classic “Gloria”!

By Rachel LeishmanJan 7th, 2021, 5:34 pm

Darren Criss singing Gloria

One of the great joys in this world is listening to Laura Branigan’s song “Gloria” and just wondering was it something that they said or the voices in her head calling Gloria. Personally, I love the song and loved when it popped up in both I, Tonya and American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace within a few months of each other. What I DON’T love is the song being used by Donald Trump and his cronies (a.k.a. his kids).

At yesterday’s “Save America” rally that resulted in an attempted coup and attack on our nation’s Capitol building, Donald Trump Jr. posted a video that is him calling all those at the rally “awesome patriots” while the song plays on in the background.

In theory, this doesn’t matter, but with how horrendous Trump and his views have been, with how we watched a coup unfold before us and listened to the president say that he loved them, it makes these songs and the artists who wrote them connected to the president whether they like it or not.

Branigan herself died in 2004, but those in charge of upholding her legacy did not take too kindly to the song being used without their permission.

Maybe it’s a little petty, but I want it all taken from them. I don’t want the Trumps to be able to use music from people who hate them. I want them to only use Kid Rock songs or watch Charles in Charge on repeat. I want them to see who supports them and their racism and hatred and be confronted with how many people hate them each and every day.

Now, I’m going to have to reclaim “Gloria,” a song I thoroughly enjoy singing at karaoke.

(image: FX)

Here are some other things we saw out there today:

  • Here are some movies directed by women to look out for in 2021!  (via Pajiba)

  • DC’s Justice Society: World War II gets its cast! (via The Hollywood Reporter)

Anything we missed out there, Mary Suevians? Let us know what you saw in the comments below!

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

 —The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Rachel Leishman - Associate Editor

Rachel is an I, Tonya stan who used to have a poster of Frank Sinatra on her wall as a kid. She loves superheroes, weird musicals, and wants Robert Downey Jr. to release a new album. She is Leslie Knope and she's okay with that. At least she gets to live in New York City though!