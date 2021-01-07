One of the great joys in this world is listening to Laura Branigan’s song “Gloria” and just wondering was it something that they said or the voices in her head calling Gloria. Personally, I love the song and loved when it popped up in both I, Tonya and American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace within a few months of each other. What I DON’T love is the song being used by Donald Trump and his cronies (a.k.a. his kids).

At yesterday’s “Save America” rally that resulted in an attempted coup and attack on our nation’s Capitol building, Donald Trump Jr. posted a video that is him calling all those at the rally “awesome patriots” while the song plays on in the background.

Here is the president watching and cheering for insurrectionists from the White House yesterday. pic.twitter.com/jullodommO — Nathaniel O’Dell #BLM (@ODell_Nathaniel) January 7, 2021

In theory, this doesn’t matter, but with how horrendous Trump and his views have been, with how we watched a coup unfold before us and listened to the president say that he loved them, it makes these songs and the artists who wrote them connected to the president whether they like it or not.

Branigan herself died in 2004, but those in charge of upholding her legacy did not take too kindly to the song being used without their permission.

No permission was at anytime granted to Trump team on behalf of Laura or by her legacy management co. to use “Gloria,” & we adamantly don’t condone yesterday’s events. ~ Kathy Golik, Legacy Manager — Laura Branigan (@laurabranigan) January 7, 2021

Maybe it’s a little petty, but I want it all taken from them. I don’t want the Trumps to be able to use music from people who hate them. I want them to only use Kid Rock songs or watch Charles in Charge on repeat. I want them to see who supports them and their racism and hatred and be confronted with how many people hate them each and every day.

Now, I’m going to have to reclaim “Gloria,” a song I thoroughly enjoy singing at karaoke.

(image: FX)

