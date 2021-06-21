Imagine you’re just, like, walking around New York City, and suddenly a man is flying above you—not in a plane or with superpowers, but on a hoverboard. No, this is not the Sam Raimi classic Spider-Man, but it is actually what happened in Times Square. Much like when the Green Goblin and Peter Parker fought in Times Square during the World Unity Festival, this man was just flying around like no one was watching.

OK we’ve got the Green Goblin. Does this mean some Queens kid was just bitten by a radioactive spider? https://t.co/BWviHg0mtn — Robert Schlesinger🖖 (@rschles) June 21, 2021

The thing is, this just means that I can now go get bitten by a radioactive spider to take him down. (I will not even think about that Green Goblin/Gwen Stacy nonsense. Nope.) Or maybe this man is trying to bring back Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark to Broadway which also featured the Green Goblin’s hoverboard and I know this because it flew over my head and I thought I was going to die.

I don’t know this man’s life, I don’t know what his deal is—it seems no one does quite yet, but there are some pretty likely explanations—but if he suddenly has a tower in New York City and a son named Harry, I’m going to have more questions.

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

Here are some other things we saw out there today:

1/3 Here’s the last of the Camp Counselor Jason and Carrie Crossover! I just realized that this month is when Prom Night happens! 🌟🕺💃🌟 pic.twitter.com/uaL5z9UEGt — Janie Lee (@junkmixart) June 21, 2021

A runner qualified for the Olympics wearing Doritos earrings (via The Week)

Anti-government protesters took to the streets in more than a score of cities across Brazil on Saturday as the nation’s confirmed death toll from COVID-19 soared past half a million. https://t.co/9zAug2C754 — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) June 20, 2021

Don’t worry, the pandemic was NOT a sabbatical. (via Vox)

Random perk of being an astronaut- you kill it in the selfie game! Even managed to sneak in the Moon (next to my right light) – boom! #NationalSelfieDay @NASA_Astronauts pic.twitter.com/7vqdeJQwdR — Jack Fischer (@Astro2fish) June 21, 2021

Anything we missed, Mary Suevians? Let us know

