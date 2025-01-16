None of these men making money off ‘Star Wars’ on YouTube actually like ‘Star Wars’

The men in the Star Wars fandom tend to hate on every new entry into the franchise. What I have come to realize is that they are not really fans of the thing they claim to love. Let me explain.

Recommended Videos

A famous YouTuber spurred this one for me. I’ll call him the censorious drunk. His video was titled “Skeleton Crew died – Star Wars killed it.” At the start of the video, he talks about how the show is fun but then begins to continually throw shade at the fact that the show itself is both not “woke” but also not changing the landscape of the series.

If anything, he continually negates his own points by pretending as if something like Skeleton Crew both deserves to be part of this franchise and not at the same time. What I am saying is that he clearly did not know how to respond to a sweet fun show without somehow making it snarky. Which brings me to my point: None of these men actually like Star Wars.

YouTubers like him and that grifter who just came out as a Trump supporter and the other series of dudes with the same weird backdrops are all fake fans. Now, before I get the call to “show them my merch,” I have plenty. But it isn’t about the things you buy to prove your fandom. If you fundamentally misunderstand the property you’re consuming, you’re not a fan. You can buy all the Stormtrooper helmets and build as many fake lightsabers as your heart desires. It doesn’t change your lack of comprehension.

In theory, the video is harmless. But to me, it highlights a larger problem with these men who target Star Wars and continue to tear into the franchise as it is.

Skeleton Crew was a perfect entry into the franchise if you actually like Star Wars

What really worked for me about Skeleton Crew was that it used the nostalgia of the 80s with its references to movies like The Goonies but put it in the Star Wars universe. It was like playing with all my favorite action figures as a kid. So yes, the show itself as cute and fun and didn’t change the lore of the franchise but that’s frankly a good thing.

With these YouTubers, they cannot handle that a show is good and there is nothing really “bad” to say about it, in their minds. They want to complain that these shows are “ruining” the franchise when, in reality, they’re opening it up to more audiences and sharing the love of Star Wars in a way that really works. It is why I don’t think any of these grifters actually enjoy the franchise as a whole.

Sure you maybe at one point liked a movie but I don’t think you really understood what George Lucas was telling you. The world they build ultimately isn’t for these guys and they cannot handle that their perception of something was incorrect.

Calling Skeleton Crew “cute” and then acting as if it wasn’t necessary shows you missed the point of the show. And maybe just come to terms with the fact that you’re not actually a fan of this property.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy