Everything We Know About Upcoming Disaster Flick ‘No Way Up’

The upcoming disaster and action movie No Way Up looks to get audiences’ hearts racing as its characters fight for survival in a ravine after a terrible plane crash. But when can we expect to see it, and who will star?

When will No Way Up be released?

No Way Up is expected to release on February 20, 2024, according to IMDb. Deadline reported that principal photography was completed in May 2022, so despite the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, IMDb’s expected release date is entirely plausible, though it has yet to be officially confirmed. There is also currently no trailer.

What is the plot of No Way Up?

As mentioned, No Way Up looks like it will get our pulses pounding as the characters are set to be tested beyond all measure after getting into a plane crash and ending up in a ravine. The official synopsis reads:

“No Way Up is a high concept combination of disaster movie and survival thriller, as characters from very different backgrounds are thrown together when the plane they’re travelling on crashes into the Pacific Ocean. The stricken airliner comes to rest perilously close to the edge of a bottomless ravine with the surviving passengers and crew trapped in an air pocket. With their air supply rapidly running out, a nightmare fight for survival ensues as dangers from all sides hone-in on them.”

The cast of No Way Up

Though not packed with huge names, the cast features some familiar and truly talented faces. The cast includes:

Colm Meaney (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine)

Phyllis Logan (Downton Abbey)

James Carroll Jordan (Kingsman: The Golden Circle)

Will Attenborough (Dunkirk)

Manuel Pacific (Terminator: Dark Fate)

Meaney was brought in as a replacement for Frasier star Kelsey Grammer, who had to leave the project due to scheduling conflicts. The film is directed by Swiss director Claudio Fäh (Northmen: A Viking Saga, Sniper: Ultimate Kill) and written by Andy Mayson, who’s also worked as a producer on Guns Akimbo—you know, the film that resulted in the meme of a crazed-looking Daniel Radcliffe wielding guns in a bathrobe and slippers.

Will No Way Up usher in a new spate of disaster movies? We’ll just have to wait and see.

(featured image: Altitude Films)

