Dr. Frasier Crane Returns to Boston in the ‘Frasier’ Reboot

Ready for another reboot? Dr. Frasier Crane is about to return to our screens. Almost 20 years after Frasier ended and nearly 40 years since the character first appeared in Cheers, Paramount+ has decided to bring the eminent psychiatrist and radio host out of retirement. Hopefully, there are plenty of laughs and good old-fashioned physical comedy in store.

In February 2021, Paramount+ first announced that Kelsey Grammer was set to return as the titular Dr. Frasier Crane for a 10-episode season. The time is now nearly upon us, as the first two episodes of Frasier will premiere simultaneously on October 12, 2023, in the U.S. and Canada and on October 13 in all other territories where Paramount+ content is available. After that, episodes will drop weekly. The first two episodes will also air back to back on CBS on October 17.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Frasier revival.

Are any other familiar characters returning for the Frasier reboot?

If you’re hoping for more competitive intellectual brawls between Frasier and his brother, Dr. Niles Crane, you’ll be disappointed. David Hyde Pierce is not set to return for the reboot, despite his importance to Frasier the character and Frasier the show. Grammer has said that Pierce’s decision to forego the reboot forced the series to head in a new direction, giving his iconic character a chance at a compelling third act.

Jane Leeves, who played Niles’ eventual wife, Daphne, won’t be joining the show either, and John Mahoney, who played Frasier and Niles’ father Martin, sadly passed away in 2018. It has been confirmed, however, that Frasier’s ex-wife Lilith (Bebe Neuwirth) and his producer and friend Roz (Peri Gilpin) will be part of the reboot as guest stars.

Frasier’s son Frederick Crane will have an important role in the show, though Trevor Einhorn (who played young Freddy on the original Frasier) won’t be returning. Instead, Freddy will be portrayed by Jack Cutmore-Scott (Tenet). Also joining the Frasier revival are Nicholas Lyndhurst as Frasier’s former college classmate Alan; Toks Olagundoye as Olivia, who will, according to Deadline, be “the head of the psych department at an Ivy League school”; Jess Salgueiro as Eve, Freddy’s college roommate; and Anders Keith as David, Frasier’s nephew.

What will the Frasier reboot be about?

The Frasier revival will take place in Boston—the setting for Cheers—as opposed to Seattle, where the original Frasier sitcom was set. When Grammer spoke to People Magazine, he said “[Frasier’s] our brave little soldier that continues on in life, finding new challenges and new love and new people and a new city and stuff like that. I’m really very excited about it, and we’ll certainly always honor the past. We have to honor the fact that John Mahoney died and that Martin is no longer with us. We’ll be dealing with that for sure.”

Is there a trailer for the Frasier reboot?

There is indeed! Watch it here and get a little taste of what’s to come.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

