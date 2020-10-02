No Time to Die Delayed, Will Rise On Easter Weekend 2021

I guess there really is no time to die … meaning that the latest in the James Bond world has been delayed once again, this time to a more reasonable date of April 2, 2021. According to Deadline, the 25th film in the James Bond franchise was moved so that fans around the world could experience the next Bond film together.

Sharing the message from MGM and Universal, it’s clear that those behind No Time to Die want fans of Bond to be able to safely see this film. (Yes, this is a slight at other films for coming out only in theaters right now.)

“MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, today announced the release of No Time To Die, the 25th film in the James Bond series, will be delayed until 2 April in order to be seen by a worldwide theatrical audience. We understand the delay will be disappointing to our fans but we now look forward to sharing No Time To Die next year.”

To be quite honest, this makes me happy as a lifelong fan of James Bond. I want to see No Time to Die and yes, I wanted it to be at Thanksgiving because that just feels like the James Bond time of year (most of the other, more recent films came out around then) but I also want to see No Time To Die when it is safe. To be completely honest, I was upset that the movie wasn’t being delayed.

It felt like they didn’t care about the fans and only cared about getting their movie out into the world. But I’m happy to be wrong. I’d rather they delayed the movie until it was safe for fans than push it out in November when cases in the U.S. are still probably going to be high.

This probably means that films like Dune and Wonder Woman 1984 have a decision to make, because the idea of going to a movie theater at all in 2020 seems suspect, but until we know anything for sure, I’m glad these studios are realizing that a delay until next year is beneficial, even if they’re doing it for their own financial benefit.

(image: MGM)

