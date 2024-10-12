‘No One Will Save You’ ending explained

No One Will Save You is an undiscovered gem; one of the most compelling alien invasion movies of the 21st century. All of that with only five words of dialogue spoken aloud. If the movie had included five more words, though? The ending may have been a bit easier to understand …

Sometimes, you have to save yourself

No One Will Save You centers around a young woman named Brynn (Kaitlyn Dever), who lives alone in a quiet little house in a nondescript small town in America. She spends her time supporting herself sewing clothes and selling them on the internet, constructing a model town in her house, and missing both her absent mother and her best friend. Oh, and being shunned, spat on, and abused by the local townspeople. She deals with a lot of that too. Oh, and aliens. She certainly deals with them.

Brynn awakens one night to find that her town is being invaded by extraterrestrials hellbent on humanity’s destruction. Alien beings break into her home, but despite their advanced technology and literal telekinetic powers, she can kill them with good old-fashioned primal human rage. Despite her seemingly sweet Etsy-girl exterior, Brynn is a cold-blooded killer. With a mix of cunning and brutality, she manages to outwit and eradicate many of the aliens that try to abduct her.

At one point, she is captured by the aliens and they implant a life form in her mouth that causes her to hallucinate. It briefly leads her to believe her mother and best friend are alive and well and that she is universally loved. Rather than giving in to the fantasy, she rips the alien critter out of her body and destroys it. What a savage.

Eventually, the aliens get the better of Brynn and abduct her, taking her back to their ship. Using their psychic powers, they take a gander into Brynn’s memories and see that Brynn murdered her best friend with a rock during a heated argument while they were children. Despite overwhelming guilt and desire to atone, the townspeople ostracized Brynn utterly. Seeing Brynn’s past, the aliens come to a consensus. They decide to brainwash the rest of her town with the hallucinogenic parasites and leave Brynn alone.

Why?

No answer is given, but there are two possibilities. 1) Brynn’s traumatic backstory earned the aliens’ pity or 2) Brynn’s sheer capacity for violence earned their respect. Those details, along with what the aliens intend to do on Earth are unknown, but Brynn, now surrounded by docile and mind-controlled, small-town thralls, doesn’t seem to care.

