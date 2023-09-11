‘No One Will Save You’ Is Home Invasion Horror With an Alien Twist

Aliens invading Earth would be the ultimate home invasion. That’s the basic premise of No One Will Save You, the new Hulu horror movie starring Kaitlyn Dever as a woman facing off against an extraterrestrial that’s invaded her home. Based on the official trailer, she’ll be dealing with a lot more than just one pesky little alien.

Hulu dropped the trailer for No One Will Save You, a sci-fi horror flick from writer and director Brian Duffield, whose previous credits include the nervy Underwater starring Kristen Stewart and Love and Monsters. In No One Will Save You, Dever (Booksmart, Unbelievable) plays Brynn, “an exiled, anxiety-ridden homebody” (okay, drag me to hell I guess) who awakens one night to discover that an alien has invaded her home—and the rest of the neighborhood, based on this trailer:

There’s a very Invasion of the Body Snatchers-style shot in which we see several people eerily craning their necks in tandem as something ripples under their skin, accompanied by some crunchy sound effects. It also seems like a great showcase for Dever, who appears to anchor much of the film on her own.

Of course, she’s not the only cast member: Dever is joined by Geraldine Singer (Get Out), Dari Lynn Griffin (Mayfair Witches), and Lauren L. Murray, among others.

No One Will Save You will ascend to Hulu on September 22.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: 20th Century Studios / Hulu)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]