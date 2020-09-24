Things We Saw Today: According To Pornhub, No One Wants To Smash Luigi … or Waluigi?
In celebration of over thirty years of all things Super Mario, the website Pornhub decided to share insights about which characters from the games are most popular on their website. The results showed that while Mario and Princess Peach are number one in terms of searched-for characters, Luigi is not at all popular among the ranks.
The only Super Mario character that was less desirable than Luigi is Birdo.
Lies. Slander. Falsehood.
Video games appear to be a well-populated search category, with Pornhub’s “insights” reporting that there are “thousands of porn parodies and fan created content available to stream.” I quickly then saw something that made these Super Mario results come together—Pornhub revealed that men are “571% more likely to search for this variety of porn than women,” which is “much larger than the gender gap we have found for other video games like Fortnite.”
This explains it. As far as I’m concerned, Bowser, Daisy, Peach, Luigi, Wario, and Waluigi are the unsung hotties of Mario games and I won’t hear otherwise.
(via A.V Club, image: Nintendo)
- Speaking of video games, they’ll be added to the Tribeca Film Festival’s program of official selections in 2021. About time. (via THR)
October. 3.@chrisrock @theestallion pic.twitter.com/J8KUYWngaL
— Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) September 24, 2020
- Samantha Bee lays Mitt Romney’s “courage” out to pasture. (via HuffPo)
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Soderbergh Confirms More ‘The Knick’ In Development With Andre Holland & Barry Jenkins Attached –https://t.co/cxpdT87LCn pic.twitter.com/ii38A6bdxL
— The Playlist 🎬 (@ThePlaylist) September 24, 2020
The Renner Files is here! @sarahramos and I devoted ourselves to telling the gripping story of what I believe to be the worst app ever made by an Oscar nominated actor. These eps are the result of countless hours spent researching, interviewing, and listening to Renner’s music. pic.twitter.com/vhvd0wT68P
— caroline goldfarb (@hairoline) September 24, 2020
What did you see today?
