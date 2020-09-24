comScore

Things We Saw Today: According To Pornhub, No One Wants To Smash Luigi … or Waluigi?

By Princess WeekesSep 24th, 2020, 5:42 pm

not hot luigi according to P*rn Hub

In celebration of over thirty years of all things Super Mario, the website Pornhub decided to share insights about which characters from the games are most popular on their website. The results showed that while Mario and Princess Peach are number one in terms of searched-for characters, Luigi is not at all popular among the ranks.

The only Super Mario character that was less desirable than Luigi is Birdo.

Lies. Slander. Falsehood.

Video games appear to be a well-populated search category, with Pornhub’s “insights” reporting that there are “thousands of porn parodies and fan created content available to stream.” I quickly then saw something that made these Super Mario results come together—Pornhub revealed that men are “571% more likely to search for this variety of porn than women,” which is “much larger than the gender gap we have found for other video games like Fortnite.”

This explains it. As far as I’m concerned, Bowser, Daisy, Peach, Luigi, Wario, and Waluigi are the unsung hotties of Mario games and I won’t hear otherwise.

Super Mario pornhub results

(via A.V Club, image: Nintendo)

What did you see today?

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Princess Weekes - Assistant Editor

Princess (she/her-bisexual) is a Brooklyn born Megan Fox truther, who loves Sailor Moon, mythology, and diversity within sci-fi/fantasy. Still lives in Brooklyn with her over 500 Pokémon that she has Eevee trained into a mighty army. Team Zutara forever.