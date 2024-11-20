‘No more Judges confirmed before Inauguration Day!’: Trump seeks to banish Democrat judges before his White House comeback

Like some sort of Gandalf the Orange, Donald Trump is now standing in the way of Joe Biden appointed judges, attempting to block them from taking office.



Recommended Videos

Eschewing the phrase “you shall not pass,” Trump instead told Republican Senators to “hold the line” and not allow Biden’s judicial nominees to take office. “No more Judges confirmed before Inauguration Day!” he wrote on Truth Social. According to Trump, Democrats are attempting to “stack the Courts with Radical Left Judges on their way out the door.” In order to get through the courthouse door, these judges are going to have to do more than speak “friend” and enter if Trumpdalf has anything to say about it .

Trumpdalf is right, Democrats are currently scrambling to confirm Biden appointed judges to federal courts before the Trump Administration takes office. What Trump failed to mention is that he himself is guilty of doing the exact same. During his first term as president, Trump built a conservative majority in the Supreme Court and then shut the courthouse door behind him. As much as I want to take this opportunity (every opportunity) to deride Trump, packing the courts is simply what politicians do. However, I will take this opportunity to deride Trump for attempting to make the process painfully difficult for Democrats who, despite having enough votes between them to confirm the Biden judges, will likely be stymied by their Republican colleagues at every turn. While Trump’s cronies won’t be able to stop the votes from being counted, they can slow the process down by forcing a procedural vote.

Despite Republicans’ best efforts, they were powerless to stop Judge Embry Kidd from being appointed to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals. No one was angrier than Ron “Meatball” DeSantis, the Governor of Florida, who made use of his stubby little fingers to compose a Twitter lashing of fellow Republicans, criticizing them for allowing “a leftist judge” to get the gig. The U.S. Senate was also able to confirm Biden nominee Judge Mustafa Kasubhai to a lifetime appointment on the U.S. District Court for Oregon, along with 216 other appointees.

Despite the massive “leftist” win, there are still more judges to appoint. In order to confirm as many judges as possible, Democrats are planning to burn the advent candle at both ends, working on weekends and throughout the Christmas recess. The process will be much easier now that VP elect J.D. Vance and Secretary of State nominee Marco Rubio are off doing God knows what prepping for their respective positions in Trump’s Cabinet. Ron DeSantis is pissed about that too.



Rather than throw Twitter tantrums, maybe House Republicans should take a page of the Democrat handbook and make judicial appointment process as painless as possible. After all, House Democrats cooperated with Republicans to confirm a slew of Trump appointed judges after he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden. According to Senator John Thune, the man set to take over as Senate Majority leader after the animate corpse that is Mitch McConnell shambles out the door, that isn’t gonna happen. “If Senator Schumer thought Senate Republicans would just roll over and allow him to quickly confirm multiple Biden-appointed judges to lifetime jobs… he thought wrong,” Thune said in an interview with ABC. We get it, Thune. Trumpdalf the Orange said “you shall not pass,” to Biden’s nominations, but we both know they’re going to anyway.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy