Things We Saw Today: N.K. Jemisin Shares Details About New Novel The City We Became
N.K. Jemisin has a new series coming out and all of a sudden I have the emotional strength to actually finish her last book, because now I know more is coming. Jemisin is one of the most prolific and celebrated authors in sci-fi, and I have eagerly loved waiting for each new thing she’s come out with. Now, we have some information about what’s next. The book is titled The City We Became, and according to the interview and cover reveal with EW, the novel, publishing next spring, is set in Jemisin’s hometown of New York (woot)—but with a twist.
“The city of New York comes to life — literally, as in, the city has developed sentience and an ability to act on its own,” Jemisin teases to EW. “And because there’s a dangerous otherworldly tourist lurking about, trying to supernaturally gentrify the city to death, New York chooses five human champions to fight for it. Problem: they don’t know they’ve been recruited for a magical, interdimensional battle, although they figure it out pretty quickly when possessed toilet stalls attack, backyard pools turn into portals to monsterville, and traffic on the FDR becomes a literal, tentacled, killer.”
The cover was designed by Lauren Panepinto and with images by Arcangel. “I’m delighted with this cover, and the overlapping, comic-book-esque edge blurring that suggests the city is ever-so-slightly off kilter,” Jemisin says. “There are some horrific elements in the story, as implied by the dark, looming bridge and the shadowed streets. A closer look will show bits of the city out of place and proportion — and anyone who’s visited New York knows that for every bit of the city you can see, there’s just as much unseen.”
The City We Became publishes March 24, 2020. Aries season greetings.
(via Tor, image: Laura Hanifin/Edited by me)
- Writer Rachel Charlene Lewis makes a compelling argument that Queer Eye does occupy a very centrist ground in order to appeal to the most people. (via Bitch Media)
- Ann Lowe was responsible for crafting one of the most iconic wedding dresses in American History but received very little credit for her work during her lifetime. (WaPo)
-
Exclusive: ‘Boyhood’ filmmaker Richard Linklater is directing a Sondheim musical that will be shot over the course of 20 years and star @BenSPlatt and @BeanieFeldstein https://t.co/DeCXGcj1XW
— Collider (@Collider) August 29, 2019
- It’s Professor McConaughey to y’all as the Texan returns home to teach at the University of Texas in Austin. I wonder how many “Alright, alrights” he’s gonna hear in one year. (via CNN)
-
Trebek has confirmed that he has finished chemotherapy for his pancreatic cancer, and that he is back to work on Jeopardy https://t.co/gGp2QD48ub
— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) August 29, 2019
- Enjoy some EDH
Are you all ready for the three-day-weekend? It’s fast approaching!
