After Five Hundred and Thirty Days Nintendo Is Ready to Be Direct With Us Again



Nintendo announced yesterday that they have a Nintendo Direct scheduled for today that would focus on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and games they have planned for the Switch in the first half of 2021.

Throughout 2020 we’ve gotten mini Directs (which was typically a showcase from one of Nintendo’s partners), Directs for specific games (Animal Crossing, Monster Hunter, ect.), and even a Direct dedicated to the Super Nintendo World theme park. But as far as a full showcase like what we’re getting today? Well, it’s been a while.

Ok, not 84 years, but if you were wondering why 530 Days was trending, this is why.

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN AFTER 530 DAYS AFTER A FULL YEAR OF COUNTING THERE IS FINALLY A NINTENDO DIRECT THE JOURNEY IS FINALLY OVER pic.twitter.com/J6fvt97C2e — Days since the last Nintendo Direct (@DaysDirect) February 16, 2021

So what can we expect out of this Nintendo Direct? There are all sorts of speculations, and I’d like to offer up some of my own predictions/straight-up wishful thinking for what will be revealed by Nintendo today.

It might feel like Sephiroth just arrived yesterday, but his DLC for Smash was back in December. It wouldn’t be too far off to expect a new character announcement, after all, in the past they’ve been released between a 2 – 4 month period. This, of course, means we can all speculate Sora joining the roster then find out that Sakurai has no interest in including Kingdom Hearts in his ongoing battle royale fanfic. Something related to Legend of Zelda since we’re approaching the 35th anniversary (February 21st). I don’t expect any Breath of the Wild 2 news but I would LOVE some Breath of the Wild 2 news. I’m sure that’s not the only thing they’re planning for such a momentous occasion, though. I don’t think there’s a way to do a Zelda Battle Royale like Mario 35, but who knows. An Animal Crossing March update trailer. We’re near the end of the month so maybe they’ll reveal why we saw Mario icons at the end of that February update trailer. Something Pokémon will DEFINITELY be revealed, as the 25th anniversary is coming up (February 27th). We already know Pokémon Snap is coming to the Switch in April, we’ll either see more gameplay or maybe a brand new release announcement? Wishful thinking to the max but PLEASE give me something Metroid-related. Not-so-much wishful thinking since there was a trailer, but can a girl get some No More Heroes 3 news? More potentially not-so-much wishful thinking, but … Bayonetta 3? We’re at LEAST getting something from Platinum Games, as Hideki Kamiya (the game’s director) said in this interview with VGC, “It’s not really our position to say, but… it’s January. We’ve got to have something come out, right? I guess it’s safe to expect that something will come out. There’s still a lot of the year left is what I’m saying.” Ghosts ‘N Goblins Resurrection was shown during The Video Game Awards and it’s supposed to come out next week, so maybe a trailer to remind us about it. Same with Monster Hunter Rise (March) Apex Legends (March) Bravely Default II (February) and Persona 5 Strikers (February). Speaking of Persona 5 … I mean, I’ve already played it on PS4, but I want everyone to play that game, so … Switch release? Wishful thinking? Speaking of Shin Megami Tensei… SHIN. MEGAMI. TENSEI. V. Please and thank you. I’m obligated to add Mother to the list, the ultimate in wishful Nintendo thinking.

What are you hoping gets announced today?

