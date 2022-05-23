In 2000, the California-based non-profit American Tortoise Rescue dubbed May 23 World Turtle Day to “spread to the word about turtles and tortious being endangered around the globe.” In addition to helping educate people about wild turtles, they also help rehome unwanted turtles and provide tips to take care of your own properly. Joining other animal conservationists and nature magazines in celebrating these radical reptiles is none other than our favorite group of turtles named after Renaissance painters, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

World Turtle Day, dudes! Be a hero & protect turtles around the world. pic.twitter.com/9tNfuruBll — TMNT (@TMNT) May 23, 2022

All tortoises are turtles, but not all turtles are tortoises. So happy #WorldTurtleDay from the Galops. pic.twitter.com/yJn9x2kyEq — San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance (@sandiegozoo) May 23, 2022

Did you know Sea Shepherd protects and defends sea turtles both at sea and on beaches around the world? 🐢💚



Take action on this #WorldTurtleDay by supporting our direct-action campaigns! https://t.co/rSESSZXBnL pic.twitter.com/Fbldi24VGa — Sea Shepherd (@seashepherd) May 23, 2022

Happy #WorldTurtleDay! Join us in celebrating the incredible diversity of these amazing reptiles https://t.co/8mENLCIQOI — National Geographic (@NatGeo) May 23, 2022

Fellow fans of the TMNT also shared some of their favorite art from the comics, movies, and TV shows.

If you’re looking for some places to donate, check out the American Tortoise Rescue or even your local sustainability initiatives so that future generations don’t have to exclusively rely on old documentaries and action cartoons to experience to joys of turtles.

(via Twitter, featured image: Tribute Games)

Here are some other bits of news we saw today:

Predatory director Roman Polanski starts to face a sliver of consequences for his actions as he finds films increasingly more difficult to sell in France, a.k.a. the country that he’s called home since pleading guilty to raping a 13-year-old girl in 1978. (via Variety)

Hayden Christensen defends Star Wars prequel dialogue ahead of Obi-Wan Kenobi. (via Screen Rant)

The series finale for Star Trek: The Next Generation aired today 28 years ago today. (via Boing Boing)

Tennessee pastor under investigation by IRS regarding tax-exempt status after TikToker reported him for videos in which he said you can’t be a Democrat and a Christian. (via Twitter, Memphis Flyer)

What else did you see out there on the internet today?

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]