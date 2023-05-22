The ‘Nimona’ Movie Is Finally (Almost) Here

It’s finally happening, ND Stevenson’s cult classic web comic-turned-graphic novel Nimona has now turned movie, and will be hitting our screens later this summer. Here’s everything we know so far.

What’s Nimona about?

If you’ve not had the chance to actually read Nimona yet, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Stevenson’s comic is a science-fantasy story focused around the adventures of the villain-adjacent aspiring shapeshifter Nimona as she teams up with the not-so-villainous villain Ballister Blackheart to fight the Institution—a dystopian police force complete with evil science labs that frames itself as the bastion of heroism. Also, his ex-boyfriend still works there, which definitely doesn’t make things complicated at all (it does, it really does).

Now how closely or not the movie is going to align with the plot of the comics is up in the air. The Netflix summary reads “When knight-in-training Ballister Boldheart is framed for a horrible crime, he’s forced on the run from his own comrades, and into the company of a chaotic shapeshifter named Nimona, who might just be the very creature he was trained to destroy. Together, the unlikely duo will have to prove Ballister’s innocence—and maybe learn a little bit about each other along the way.” This is generally pretty close to the original (though Ballister Blackheart seems to have been renamed Ballister Boldheart), albeit with a slight shift in focus to proving Ballister innocent of the things the Institution has accused him of doing, instead of on Nimona helping him achieve his acts of righteous villainy in the first place (although I suspect that’s going to be in there, too).

There’s also still a fair amount of wiggle room left there when it comes to the details, so it will be interesting to see what else has been changed and what’s kept faithful to the original Nimona comic.

Where can I watch Nimona?

Originally set up at Blue Sky Productions, Nimona was dropped after Disney’s acquisition of Blue Sky’s parent company 20th Century Fox, allegedly on homophobic grounds. Luckily for us, however, Nimona was soon picked up by Netflix, which is going to release the film as a Netflix exclusive.

Is there a trailer for Nimona?

Hell yeah there is, and we’ve embedded it for you below.

Who’s in the cast of Nimona?

With Chloë Grace Moretz as Nimona, Riz Ahmed as Ballister Boldheart, and Eugene Lee Yang as Ambrosius Goldenloin, Nimona also features a number of other famous voices: RuPaul, Sarah Sherman, Frances Conroy, Lorraine Toussaint, and Indya Moore all voice as yet unnamed parts.

When will Nimona be released?

Nimona will hit Netflix on June 30.

(featured image: Netflix)

