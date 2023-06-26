Nikki Haley Dragged for Promises of ‘Simple,’ ‘Easy’ Life Under Republican Rule

Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina and current Republican presidential candidate, is taking a page from the fascist playbook and claiming that things were “simple” and “easy” back when life in the United States was about “faith, family, and country.” We can go back to that idyllic past, she says, if Joe Biden is voted out of office.

Do you remember when you were growing up, do you remember how simple life was, how easy it felt? It was about faith, family, and country. We can have that again, but to do that, we must vote Joe Biden out. #RTM2023 — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) June 24, 2023

You remember that time, right? When everyone was a Christian nationalist in a nuclear family, none of those awful minorities existed, and everything was harmonious and peaceful?

Huh, yeah—I don’t remember that, either.

The truth is, reminiscing about a utopian, homogenous past is a very old tactic among fascists and authoritarians. Even if none of their followers believe that past ever existed, the myth gives them something to rally behind. Indeed, according to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, Nazi propaganda placed a similar emphasis on a romanticized past, framing “family, race, and Volk [‘the people’] as the highest representations of German values” and claiming that Nazism would bring Germany back to those values.

More immediately, though, the people of Twitter are dragging Haley for how transparently ridiculous her claim is. (To be clear, she probably knows how ridiculous it is—propaganda is a strategy, not a sincere set of beliefs.)

First, there’s the obvious fact flaw in Haley’s execution. She’s not harkening back to some time before any of us were born. She’s claiming that we should go back to looking at the world the way we did when we were children.

Do you remember when you were growing up, do you remember how simple life was, how chairs looked bigger and how a person would disappear if they covered their face with their hands and then reappear by moving their hands? We can have that again, but to do that, https://t.co/mwqd4TyI3R — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) June 24, 2023

Do you remember growing up? Division didn’t exist in America. Neither did addition or multiplication. We had not been taught it yet by woke math. Numbers went up to about 37. China was 15 feet away and accessible by hole in the ground. Peek-a-boo was terrifying and permanent. https://t.co/WkTIiT4obs — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) June 25, 2023

More than that, though, people are calling out the bald-faced lie that the U.S. has ever had a rosy past, and life was far from “simple” and “easy” for lots of people growing up. Content note: some of these tweets contain references to violence, sexual assault, self-harm, and other things Haley claims never happened.

Here’s Bernice King, civil rights leader and daughter of Martin Luther King, Jr., laying it out:

Well, this happened when I was 5 years-old, @NikkiHaley.



I recommend you listen to my father’s speech, ‘The Other America’: https://t.co/GRq5tT5wua https://t.co/vNgYJyjD2J pic.twitter.com/BwCZKB3JCD — Be A King (@BerniceKing) June 25, 2023

Plenty more people have taken a moment out of their day to hit back at Haley.

I was five the first time a classmate called me the n-word. https://t.co/ioUokZDWiA — Rev. Dr. Jacqui Lewis (@RevJacquiLewis) June 26, 2023

Fuck you, Nikki.



I was born in 1949. When I was a kid



* segregation was legal

* there were lynchings

* being gay was illegal

* there were no vaccines for mumps, measles, and chicken pox (I had 'em all)

* everybody was scared shitless of nuclear war



So yeah, fuck you. https://t.co/nWTSHKX71r — Harry Turtledove (@HNTurtledove) June 24, 2023

When I was in 8th grade my priest murdered my mom’s friend because he found out the priest was molesting my classmates. Then the church moved that priest to another parish where he killed himself when the fbi figured out he was the murderer. Very simple, easy stuff. https://t.co/TpdqapnB9t — Ellen Ring (@JaneOst_) June 25, 2023

I’ve had active shooting drills since I was in first grade, Nikki. https://t.co/5ocNOFFMJO — Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) June 24, 2023

Dear @NikkiHaley: I remember growing up, when folks called me Chink. Threw eggs at our house. Slashed our tires. Called the police on us because they thought Asians like us were stealing wild ducks for food. And no one in government looked like me or you.



Life sure was simple. https://t.co/LW9G0oCsbS — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) June 24, 2023

I remember girls in my church being taught to be submissive and accept the sexual abuse from their uncles and dad’s friends. I remember there was no reason to report because we would have been blamed. I remember my faith making it easier for my abuse, Nikki. https://t.co/4wj7rRMDB2 — Jess Piper (@piper4missouri) June 25, 2023

A THREAD. This woman was born in 1972. Two years later the President of the United States was compelled to resign from office after revelations about his abuse of power and corruption. His VP resigned b/c of unrelated illegal conduct. https://t.co/iQa6rM4Afg — Sherrilyn Ifill (@SIfill_) June 25, 2023

Although I’d be astonished if Haley cares about any of these responses, it’s still important to push back against this kind of propaganda. Revisionism like this is meant to erase the histories of everyone who has struggled to create a better world, and only by being vocal about those histories can we combat Haley’s brand of folksy authoritarianism.

