Amy Adams is looking to break her streak with ‘Nightbitch’

Based on Rachel Yoder’s 2021 critically acclaimed novel of the same name, Amy Adams’ Nightbitch is one of the most anticipated movies left to come out this year.

The film’s offbeat premise, combined with Adams’ star power, has been driving up the hype so far, which was multiplied further with the recent release of its trailer. While the preview has left some fans slightly underwhelmed judging by social media reactions, there is no doubt that Adams has already given us a glimpse at what could be an incredible performance.

Nightbitch is scheduled for a U.S. release on December 6, 2024, through Searchlight Pictures. The movie’s trailer release coincided with the soon-to-be commencement of the Toronto Film Festival, where the film will have its premiere on September 7, 2024.

The story follows a woman raising a toddler in the suburbs, bored by her monotonous routine. However, things begin to change when she starts experiencing canine-like symptoms, eventually learning that she is turning into a dog.

In terms of the cast, Adams is joined by Scoot McNairy, Zoe Chao, Mary Holland, Ella Thomas, Archana Rajan, Jessica Harper, Garrett C. Phillips, Arleigh Patrick Snowden, and Emmett James Snowden. While the names of the characters haven’t been revealed yet, Adams plays the protagonist, the mother, while McNairy plays the mother’s husband.

With Nightbitch, Adams is looking to break the run of some mediocre films she has been a part of by her standards, starting with Tom Ford’s 2016 film Nocturnal Animals. She has since then been seen in Hillbilly Elegy, The Woman in the Window, Dear Evan Hansen, and a few other projects, all a far cry from the pedigree of Denis Villeneuve’s Arrival, for which many believe that she was snubbed by the Oscars.

