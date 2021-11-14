The first critical reactions from Aaron Sorkin’s upcoming Amazon movie Being the Ricardos have hit the Internet.

Contrary to a lot of the social media speculation about Nicole Kidman maybe not being the best fit for Lucille Ball based on what was seen in trailers, lavish praise is emerging for Kidman’s performance.

Last night’s first big screening of #BeingTheRicardos definitely silenced the skeptics. A 5th Oscar nomination for Nicole Kidman seems especially likely. So cool to chat with her and the fantastic Javier Bardem (also a strong contender) in front of the very impressed audience. pic.twitter.com/LgWmpPpgKW — Dave Karger (@davekarger) November 14, 2021

Turner Classic Movies host Dave Karger said that the first big screening of Being the Ricardos “definitely silenced the skeptics,” and predicts Oscar nominations for Kidman and her co-star Javier Bardem. Bardem’s controversial casting has been in the news once again for all the wrong reasons, thanks to writer/director Sorkin’s bizarre commentary.

Kidman seems to be transcending the noise that was made about her casting and is turning it into buzz.

nicole kidman nation is thriving pic.twitter.com/Nmx9jgoyrS — brittany (@sick_muse) November 14, 2021

Many had previously questioned whether Kidman was the right pick, and the bits we saw of her in trailers did not seem reassuring.

Can we get back to talking about how Nicole Kidman is really miscast as Lucille Ball in that movie? I mean, your face really has to be able to move in order to play Lucy. pic.twitter.com/hdUp0eyaoi — Resting Litigator Face (@420AttyChicago) November 10, 2021

There were other actors who some fans thought should have won the role.

Man… Nicole Kidman is my girl, but Debra Messing looks just like Lucille Ball. pic.twitter.com/mTrEnMzOvt — Jermaine (@JermaineWatkins) November 11, 2021

But the recent screening appears to have dazzled the critics in attendance. Erik Anderson, the editor in chief of AwardsWatch, declared that Kidman and Bardem are “on fire” and that Being the Ricardos is “one of the sharpest and funniest films of the year.”

BEING THE RICARDOS just played like gangbusters for press, guild and AMPAS voters and rightfully so, it’s one of the sharpest and funniest films of the year. Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem are on fire and JK Simmons, Nina Arianda and Alia Shawkat are hilarious. #BeingTheRicardos pic.twitter.com/ihhwUpiNvT — Erik Anderson (@awards_watch) November 14, 2021

Reactions to the biopic as a whole have been enthusiastic, with Kidman’s turn especially singled out.

Just saw Being the Ricardos and it’s as excellent as you’ve heard. Across the board great. — Sasha Stone (@realsashastone) November 14, 2021

I did not expect this at all but I kinda loved Being the Ricardos! Nicole Kidman is really, really good. — Tyler Coates (@tylercoates) November 14, 2021

Lucy, you’ve got some campaigning to do: BEING THE RICARDOS played well in its first screening, suggesting a solid awards contender. I bought Nicole more as offscreen, dramatic Lucy than as a sitcom dynamo, but the audience still ate her and Javier Bardem up. — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) November 14, 2021

#BeingTheRicardos just left me in a puddle of tears. What a beautiful and deeply moving behind the scenes look at the pressures and complexities involved in making that show – highs, lows and everything in between. Nicole Kidman is INCREDIBLE. pic.twitter.com/7toaVjGOIM — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) November 14, 2021

It’s lovely to see that Kidman has won over many skeptics and appears to have turned in a riveting performance. There are few larger-than-life cultural icons it must feel as intimidating to embody as the great Lucille Ball.

I do wonder how many of these effusive critics who liked the film were drawn in by the “inside baseball” nature of Aaron Sorkin’s no doubt extremely chatty, walking-and-talking script. Sorkin is an acquired taste and when he doesn’t work, he can be exasperating to the average viewer. I’ll be curious to see what general audiences who aren’t plugged directly into the intricacies of Hollywood history think.

Given Sorkin’s recent word salad commentary about Bardem’s casting, I’m not exactly rushing to see Being the Ricardos. But I’m glad that Kidman’s performance is being hailed, and I hope this puts the Lucy wars to bed.

Being the Ricardos debuts on Amazon Prime on December 10th, 2021.

(images: CBS/Amazon)

