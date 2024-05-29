Amazon Cast Its New Favorite Boy as He-Man

Masters of the Universe has emerged victorious from Development Hell with a new He-Man in tow: Nicholas Galitzine.

Now that action movies and rom-coms are all the same genre, and our most famous comedic actors are ripped hunks, there were only going to be a few options for Masters of the Universe‘s new He-Man. Glen Powell’s dance card is full, but that’s okay because Amazon MGM has a guy: Nicholas Galitzine, the star of the studio’s recent rom-coms The Idea of You and Red, White and Royal Blue, as well as Bottoms (also MGM), Cinderella (the Camila Cabello version—Amazon again), and the salacious Starz period drama Mary & George.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Galitzine has been cast as Prince Adam, a.k.a. He-Man (he’s a he, he’s a man, he’s a he-man), in Masters of the Universe, which is set for a theatrical release on June 5, 2026. Travis Knight, CEO of Laika and director of Kubo and the Two Strings and Bumblebee, is directing Masters of the Universe from a script by Laika vet Chris Butler.

For those unfamiliar with the enduring franchise, Masters of the Universe follows the heroic exploits of Prince Adam, who transforms into the mighty He-Man by wielding the Power Sword, which he uses to combat the forces of darkness—including the evil Skeletor—and protect the planet of Eternia. Mattel launched He-Man and the Masters of the Universe as a toy line in 1982, followed by an animated series in 1983 and a spinoff, She-Ra: Princess of Power, in 1985. In the years since, there have been comics, more toys, games, a live-action movie in 1987, and a beloved animated series revival on Netflix.

Now onto more important matters: Can Nicholas Galitzine’s facial structure handle a blonde bob and bangs? Let’s see…

(Manoli Figetakis, WireImage / Illustration by The Mary Sue)

Yeah, I mean, I kind of see it?

