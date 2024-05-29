Nicholas Galitzine at the premiere of 'The Idea of You'
(Manoli Figetakis, WireImage)
Category:
Movies

Amazon Cast Its New Favorite Boy as He-Man

Image of Britt Hayes
Britt Hayes
|
Published: May 29, 2024 01:53 pm

Masters of the Universe has emerged victorious from Development Hell with a new He-Man in tow: Nicholas Galitzine.

Recommended Videos

Now that action movies and rom-coms are all the same genre, and our most famous comedic actors are ripped hunks, there were only going to be a few options for Masters of the Universe‘s new He-Man. Glen Powell’s dance card is full, but that’s okay because Amazon MGM has a guy: Nicholas Galitzine, the star of the studio’s recent rom-coms The Idea of You and Red, White and Royal Blue, as well as Bottoms (also MGM), Cinderella (the Camila Cabello version—Amazon again), and the salacious Starz period drama Mary & George.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Galitzine has been cast as Prince Adam, a.k.a. He-Man (he’s a he, he’s a man, he’s a he-man), in Masters of the Universe, which is set for a theatrical release on June 5, 2026. Travis Knight, CEO of Laika and director of Kubo and the Two Strings and Bumblebee, is directing Masters of the Universe from a script by Laika vet Chris Butler.

For those unfamiliar with the enduring franchise, Masters of the Universe follows the heroic exploits of Prince Adam, who transforms into the mighty He-Man by wielding the Power Sword, which he uses to combat the forces of darkness—including the evil Skeletor—and protect the planet of Eternia. Mattel launched He-Man and the Masters of the Universe as a toy line in 1982, followed by an animated series in 1983 and a spinoff, She-Ra: Princess of Power, in 1985. In the years since, there have been comics, more toys, games, a live-action movie in 1987, and a beloved animated series revival on Netflix.

Now onto more important matters: Can Nicholas Galitzine’s facial structure handle a blonde bob and bangs? Let’s see…

Nicholas Galitzine with a blonde bob haircut sloppily photoshopped atop his head
(Manoli Figetakis, WireImage / Illustration by The Mary Sue)

Yeah, I mean, I kind of see it?

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Don’t Worry, ‘Twilight Saga 6: The New Chapter’ Can’t Hurt You
AI-Generated Trailer of Robert Pattinson from Twilight New Chapter fanmade trailer
Category: Movies
Movies
Don’t Worry, ‘Twilight Saga 6: The New Chapter’ Can’t Hurt You
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra May 29, 2024
Read Article Nicole Kidman’s New Netflix Movie Continues an Exhausting Trend
Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron in 'A Family Affair'
Category: Movies
Movies
Nicole Kidman’s New Netflix Movie Continues an Exhausting Trend
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes May 29, 2024
Read Article Disney Unleashes First Trailer for ‘Moana 2’
Moana and a whale.
Category: Movies
Movies
Disney Unleashes First Trailer for ‘Moana 2’
Sarah Barrett Sarah Barrett May 29, 2024
Read Article Would You Watch Tom Cruise Explain Filmmaking for Six Hours?
Tom Cruise holds a Q&A following a screening of 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning'
Category: Movies
Movies
Would You Watch Tom Cruise Explain Filmmaking for Six Hours?
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes May 28, 2024
Read Article Disney Spills New ‘Moana 2’ Details and Yeah, Consider Us Excited
Moana (Auli'i Cravalho) holds an oar in a still for Disney's 'Moana 2'
Category: Movies
Movies
Disney Spills New ‘Moana 2’ Details and Yeah, Consider Us Excited
Amanda Landwehr Amanda Landwehr May 28, 2024
Author
Britt Hayes
Britt Hayes (she/her) is an editor, writer, and recovering film critic with over a decade of experience. She has written for The A.V. Club, Birth.Movies.Death, and The Austin Chronicle, and is the former associate editor for ScreenCrush. Britt's work has also been published in Fangoria, TV Guide, and SXSWorld Magazine. She loves film, horror, exhaustively analyzing a theme, and casually dissociating. Her brain is a cursed tomb of pop culture knowledge.