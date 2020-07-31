comScore

Cousin Greg’s COVID Antibody Song Is the New Summer Hit

Nicholas Braun going to get that EGOT.

By Rachel LeishmanJul 31st, 2020, 5:12 pm

Nicholas Braun as Cousin Greg in Succession

Nicholas Braun has had a big week. Getting an Emmy nomination for his work as Cousin Greg on the HBO hit Succession, he also released the music video for his summer bop “Antibodies (Do You Have The).” Sending out a call to musicians on Instagram, he asked those with instruments to help him make the music for his lyrics, and the internet did not disappoint.

In a video that makes me feel like I’m in high school again, Braun rocked a Docs and Socks look, wearing his mask and sharing more scientific facts about COVID-19 than the actual government does. No really, he actually explains how we don’t know yet what the antibodies mean for our chances of getting COVID-19 again, something I rarely hear the actual government say so … Nicholas Braun’s new song is … weirdly educational?

But, like with much of Succession, the internet erupted in love for the song (and Braun) and began to share their excitement over the Coronavirus-inspired bop. (Seriously, we all scream about the show, and yet I feel like so many people don’t watch Succession? WHAT ARE YOU DOING? YOU’RE TRAPPED INSIDE. WATCH SUCCESSION.)

My hope throughout all of this joy and buzz is that people will actually watch Succession now. It did end up with 18 Emmy nominations, so … we know what we’re talking about when we say it’s a good show. At least we have “Antibodies (Do You Have The)” to keep up hype and dancing (safely) inside our homes. And … also, pictures of Nicholas Braun just like hugging a rock in a river for the aesthetic view of it. Those are important. We might need them for science one day.

(image: HBO)

