Nic Cage’s Next Nerdy Dream Is Relatable

Sometimes, you have to just voice your dreams into existence—and that’s what Nic Cage is doing. Well, sort of. Cage has talked in the past about how he was more of a Star Trek guy and expressed his wish to join the Starfleet crew. Now that dream may become a reality.

Back in 2023, Cage was talking with journalist Kevin Polowy when the topic of Trek vs. Wars was brought up. Fresh off his movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, in which he starred opposite Pedro Pascal, many were wondering if he would take on the Star Wars universe as Pascal did with The Mandalorian. When Polowy asked if Pascal made good on his dream of recruiting Cage into the Star Wars universe, Cage admitted that he wasn’t “down” for it because he’s a Trekkie.

Nicolas Cage does not want to be in The Mandalorian or the Star Wars universe (sorry, Pedro Pascal).



"I'm a Trekkie. That's where I roll… I'm not in the Star Wars family. I'm in the Star Trek family." pic.twitter.com/958e7picw4 — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) January 7, 2023

The comment has seemed to get the Starfleet officers excited because Cage, at the Saturn Awards, shared that there have been some comments from Paramount about him taking on strange new worlds. While talking with TrekMovie, he said “Well, my passion is more Trekkie. I grew up watching Shatner and Nimoy and Bones and those stories on television had a lot of wisdom and socially relevant commentary. So I’ve always been partial to Star Trek. Well, I’ve been hearing some talk about it, but nothing real… Since [the 2023 interview] there was a few comments from Paramount, but who knows? I’d want to be on the bridge. I want to be on the Enterprise. Yeah… Who knows?”

He then went on to tell ScreenRant, “There were a couple of phone calls. I don’t know, I’d have to see a script. It would have to be something that I could really add my flavor to; have some pop and some spark. I wouldn’t want to just do anything, because I have so much love for the franchise. I want to be on the Enterprise. Ideally, I’d have to be on the Enterprise in some capacity. I don’t want to be floating in space on a satellite! I want to be on the bridge, but they have to bring it to me.”

Could this help get me Star Trek 4?

My one true goal in this life is to make the Kelvin verse return to us. Cage’s comments, while having the ability to be connected to any number of Star Trek stories, instantly have me hoping that he’d be part of this universe. Look, the cast wants to go back and do another one. If you add Cage into the mix, there is no stopping what a Star Trek 4 could do.

I would like to see Cage in any number of Trek scenarios but wouldn’t it be nice to see Chris Pine’s Captain Kirk in some kind of scene with Cage? That just feels like a perfect dream of mine that I had once. For now, at least we know that this is a thought in the minds of those in power. Now we just have to be loud enough to make it a reality.

(via ComicBook.com, featured image: Lionsgate)

