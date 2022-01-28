Nic Cage: “I Am a Goth” With an Insult-Slinging Pet Crow. Delightful.

When it comes to actors we’re constantly baffled by, Nic Cage is number one on that list. He’s the kind of actor who will always leave you on the edge of your seat in the best possible way. And now … Cage is a goth?

Nic Cage has admitted that he is a goth, like many of us growing up in the early 2000s. The actor, who is gearing up to play an actual vampire, unlike his role in the 1989 film Vampire’s Kiss, was talking about his life as a goth and revealed to the Los Angeles Times that he has a black crow named Hoogan. In a hilarious interview that is so very Nic Cage, he talked about the bird who lives in his Las Vegas home in a geodesic dome and how Hoogan will insult him.

He admits that he likes the crow for the Edgar Allan Poe aspect of it all and admits that it is goth … like him. “He has taken to calling me names…it’s comical, at least, it is to me. When I leave the room, he’ll say, ‘Bye,’ and then go, ‘Ass.’ Crows are very intelligent. And I like their appearance, the Edgar Allan Poe aspect. I like the goth element. I am a goth.”

For someone like Cage, this makes sense. What makes him so fascinating is the fact that we cannot figure him out as a person. You know that scene in Community when Abed tries to decide whether or not Cage is a good actor? That’s all of us, still. He is perpetually an enigma, and now this “goth” quote makes it that much more fascinating.

The glory of Nic Cage

The interview as a whole got into Cage’s history with the Oscars, his career as a whole, and how expansive his roles have been throughout his filmography. Again, he’s an enigma. Anytime you think you know what Cage has up his sleeve, he brings us something like Pig or Raising Arizona in the midst of his movies that people scoff at. He’s constantly proving people wrong and clearly does not take himself too seriously.

“Which is a word I don’t like anymore, ‘acting,’” Cage said. “I sound like a pretentious fart for saying ‘thespian’ but acting now has become like lying. It sounds like I’m lying. If you’re a great actor, you’re a great liar. ‘Thespian’ seems more like it’s about finding some truth within and then projecting it for others to get it. At least, it does to me.” He laughed. “But I’m not always on the same wavelength as everyone else.”

I know I can’t wait to see Cage as Dracula or his film with Pedro Pascal in The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent. He’s one of our strangest actors, and I hope we continue to be befuddled by him.

