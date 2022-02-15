People Are Starting To Notice Some Differences With the NYT Wordle

Wordle has officially moved over to the New York Times and despite promises that nothing about the gameplay would change, users are noticing differences and they’re not happy.

To start, a lot of users are insisting that the NYT version is harder, with more obscure words than the original.

NYT: No, we did not make Wordle harder. We promise.



Also NYT: Today’s Wordle is KHYBX — which everyone knows is a popular 11th century Latin delicacy derived from quicksand extract. Duh. — John Kapetaneas (@JohnKapetaneas) February 14, 2022

Old Wordle: Thank



NYT Wordle: MERCI — Ryan Pfeil is finishing “Rockfall” in 2022 🤫📚📹 (@RyanPfeil) February 15, 2022

Wordle 241 6/6



⬛🟧🟦⬛⬛

🟦⬛⬛⬛🟧

⬛🟧🟧⬛⬛

⬛🟧🟧⬛⬛

⬛🟧🟧⬛⬛

🟧🟧🟧🟧🟧



nyt wordle makes me feel like i have just entirely forgotten the english language — disco dan (@discodanlives) February 15, 2022

I can’t say if the new Wordle is any harder (personally, I haven’t noticed a difference) but claims that the word list is different are not unfounded.

The Times has changed the game’s list of acceptable words, both in terms of guessable words and solutions. According to BoingBoing, some of the deleted words include agora, fibre, lynch, pupal, slave, and wench, as well as some “b-list racist slurs” and other derogatory words.

i didn't care about the NYT wordle news! it was going to remain free! i didn't see the big deal!!



what a fool i was. my trusty starting word, taken from me.



i mourn. pic.twitter.com/II5GiUImdB — jasmine mithani ✨💜⚡️ (@jazzmyth) February 11, 2022

By changing the word list, the Times also changed the list of solutions. That means that anyone who is playing the old version of the game (either by downloading it or keeping a cached version open in a window or tab) will have a different word than those playing at the new URL.

Just got this explanation from the NYT… pic.twitter.com/0gqHh23Eyi — Michael Slezak (@MikeySlezak) February 14, 2022

A few people have reported losing their streaks in the redirect to the new Times URL, but for the most part, the changes are minor, like changing the font to the NYT’s distinctive Karnak, and most people likely won’t even register the difference.

For others, the changes are just noticeable enough to find totally irksome.

nyt wordle has fundamentally worse vibes than original wordle — delaney (@femaIehysterias) February 15, 2022

What do you think of the new Wordle? Have you noticed any changes? Or have you managed not to make the switch yet?

