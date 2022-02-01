New York Times Buys Wordle For “A Low Seven Figures” & Players Are Not Optimistic

It was announced Monday that the New York Times has purchased the word game Wordle for a price in the low seven figures.

It’s hard to begrudge the game’s creator, software engineer Josh Wardle, for cashing in a million-dollar paycheck over a simple game he created to pass time with his partner during the pandemic.

On the other hand, many are writing this news off as the beginning of the inevitable end of Wordle.

A lot of that has to do with the announcement that Wordle will “initially” remain free for users, giving the impression that eventually, it will not be.

But lots of people also have negative associations with the Times, given the seemingly endless parade of Bad Takes out of its op-ed department and especially after what many see as four years of centrist complicity during Trump’s presidency. They also have ongoing labor disputes with the 65 staffers at Wirecutter, who have asked for minimum pay raises across the board that would amount to $300,000, or “0.029% of the $1 billion the Times has in the bank.”

The New York Times bought Wordle. Here's an exclusive inside look at the gameplay of the first answer they've chosen. pic.twitter.com/eOgDTeAiC4 — Matthew Sheffield (@mattsheffield) January 31, 2022

Will the New York Times version of Worldle give my wrong answers more space than they deserve? — J. Elvis Weinstein (@JElvisWeinstein) January 31, 2022

“How millennials killed Wordle” -NYT op-ed tomorrow — Lauren Hough (@laurenthehough) January 31, 2022

the @nytimes spent “low seven figures” to acquire wordle, meanwhile @wirecutterunion had to strike to get $300k worth of raises for ~70 people — Andrew Cunningham (@AndrewWrites) January 31, 2022

It is very nice that most of the negative reactions do not appear to be directed at Wardle, who definitely deserves to be paid for creating something that has brought so many people so much entertainment.

I’m happy for Mr. Wordle. He made a game for his partner because she loved word games, then he shared it with all of us for nothing. Now he gets a million unexpected dollars. Because he loved someone! — Caissie (@Caissie) January 31, 2022

Rather, the disappointment seems to be aimed entirely at the Times.

I have never seen twitter as immediately mad as it is rn about the NYT wordle buyout. the NYT took one nice and simple thing that a lot of people really liked, a dumb bit of fun in our exhaustingly dark times, and implied that they’ll stick it behind a paywall. exhausting. — srečko kosovel fan (@mcmansionhell) January 31, 2022

The upside to this (beyond Wardle’s enormous paycheck) is that the inherent simplicity of Wordle means that there are plenty of ways to keep enjoying it if the Times eventually puts it behind a paywall or ads or whatever other hurdle people don’t want to deal with.

Part of what makes Wordle so engaging is the fact that every single person playing is working on the same word at the same time. That sense of community is harder to recreate but the gameplay itself is already available elsewhere:

My brother's been playing Wordle every day, and he asked me to build him a version that he could play more than once a day.



If anyone else wants to play:https://t.co/5bLn8kaIr7 — Katherine Peterson (@katherinecodes) December 29, 2021

It’s also possible to create your own version or (apparently very easily) save the existing game:

OK moving a play history from the Wordle website to a locally saved copy turns out to be easy

– Right click on Wordle

– "Inspect"

– Click "Application"

– Click "Local Storage->PowerLanguage"

– See 2 lines of text on the right

– Do same on local copy in other tab; paste lines over pic.twitter.com/bsTGLq1fey — mcc (@mcclure111) January 31, 2022

For even the most low-tech among us, your own Wordle is still possible:

if nyt takes wordle away from us remember that all you need to access it for free is the power of imagination and one friend who also likes wordle. become ungovernable pic.twitter.com/6GNYk1yHg3 — rayne fisher-quann (@raynefq) February 1, 2022

Long live Wordle.

(image: Matthew Henry from Burst )

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]