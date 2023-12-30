Watch the Ball Drop Live on These New Year’s Eve TV Specials

We’re less than 48 hours away from 2024, and everyone is gearing up to celebrate New Year’s Eve. While it’s one of the biggest party nights of the year, I prefer a cozy indoor NYE to a packed bar or crowded city square. And I’m not alone: New Year’s Eve is amateur hour, a sloppy drunk mess that is a total blast in your youth but serves diminishing returns as you age. And if you have little kids, your energy has likely been sapped by the sugary highs and lows of the holiday season, as well as trying to figure out how to entertain your children while they’re out of school.

So if your idea of a rockin’ NYE is curling up on the couch in cozy jammies, watching your favorite NYE film, and enjoying a bottle of Martinelli’s sparkling cider, you’ll likely be tuning in to watch the ball drop. But what New Year’s Eve special should you watch? Unfortunately, Miley Cyrus won’t be returning to host NYE on NBC. The singer crushed it last year with co-host/godmother Dolly Parton and a variety of special guests, but NBC will be airing Sunday Night Football instead (snooze!). Let’s take a look at our options for ringing in 2024:

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2024

If you’re old enough to remember who Dick Clark is, this special is probably for you (also don’t forget to stretch and take your antacid!) Ryan Seacrest returns to host ABC’s annual coverage live in Times Square, alongside co-host Rita Ora. They will be tagging in remote co-hosts Jeannie Mai in Los Angeles and Dayanara Torres in Puerto Rico. This is the Cadillac of NYE shows, with big names, big performances, and international coverage.

Performers: Megan Thee Stallion, Jelly Roll, Sabrina Carpenter, and Tyla hit the stage in New York. Los Angeles performers will be Aqua, Bebe Rexha, Coco Jones, Doechii, Ellie Goulding, Green Day, Janelle Monae, Loud Luxury, Ludacris, Nile Rodgers and Chic, Paul Russell, Renee Rapp, Thirty Seconds to Mars, and Two Friends. The show includes a live performance from Post Malone in Las Vegas, Ivy Queen in Puerto Rico, and Newjeans in South Korea.

Okay, where do I watch it? The broadcast starts at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

New Year’s Eve Live With Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen

CNN gets in on the NYE fun by getting Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen super-drunk and letting them riff. While I still prefer the O.G. Anderson Cooper/Kathy Griffin team-up, I do enjoy the chaotic gay energy of the Andys, which gets more unhinged as the evening goes on. CNN reporters will also be tagging in from across the globe for a nice look at international celebrations.

Performers: Enrique Iglesias, Maroon 5, the Jonas Brothers, Flo Rida, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, and Rod Stewart. You can also expect appearances from Patti LaBelle, Jeremy Renner, Neil Patrick Harris, David Blaine, Bowen Yang, and Matt Rogers.

Okay, where do I watch it? 8 p.m. ET on CNN. You can also stream the special on CNN Max and CNN.com for TV subscribers.

Cynthia Erivo & Friends: A New Year’s Eve Celebration

If you’re a Broadway fan, then this is the NYE special for you. Wicked star and Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo hosts this live show from the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC. Erivo will be joined by fellow Broadway stars and Tony Award winners Ben Platt and Joaquina Kalukango for the event.

Okay, where do I watch it? 8 p.m. ET on PBS. The show will also be streaming on PBS.org and via the PBS app.

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash

Country music fans will want to tune in for CBS’s annual offering of the best in country music live from Nashville. The show is hosted by hosted by Cody Alan along with CBS anchor Lonnie Quinn, who will join Dustin Lynch for a performance in Times Square.

Performers: Trace Adkins, Grace Bowers, Kane Brown, Jackson Dean, Hardy, Cody Johnson, Elle King, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Parker McCollum, Megan Moroney, Old Dominion, Brothers Osborne, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Trombone Shorty, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson, and Bailey Zimmerman.

Okay, where do I watch it? 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS. You can also watch it live and on-demand if you’re a Paramount+ with Showtime subscriber.

