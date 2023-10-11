New ‘The Marvels’ Featurette Teases an Unexpected Side of Carol Danvers

The Marvels is hitting theaters on November 10, and Marvel has released a new featurette highlighting Carol Danvers (Brie Larson)’s new partnership with Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Along with some exciting action sequences and heartwarming comaraderie, the featurette reveals a surprising—and romantic!—new side of Carol Danvers.

In the featurette, Larson explains that Carol is at an interesting juncture in her career as a superhero. She’s used to being alone and doing things her way. Now, though, with Kamala and Monica teaming up with her to help fight the Kree rebel Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton), Carol has to contend with the responsibilities of being a leader.

The featurette also shows a scene featuring Park Seo-Joon’s character, rumored to be Prince Yan of the planet Aladna. Carol and Yan briefly dance with each other, with Kamala and Monica looking on. The most amazing thing about the scene? Carol’s wearing a ball gown. The dress seems to be another version of her standard costume, with a red and blue color scheme and a gold star in the middle, but in gauzy princess form.

(Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Gorgeous! And weird? But cool! I can’t wait to find out what’s going on in this scene. More importantly, though, I can’t wait to see how Carol’s partnership with Kamala and Monica change her.

Marvel is best when it focuses on found family

In a recent interview, director Nia DaCosta revealed that The Marvels will focus on the family dynamic between Carol, Monica, and Kamala. “I thought it would be cool to map an estranged family history and sister story onto [Carol, Monica, and Kamala],” DaCosta told Empire Magazine. “Carol’s the oldest, the prodigal, then there’s the middle sister Monica, who Carol knew as a kid and promised she’d come back [to] but then never did.”

According to Disney, Carol will team up with Monica and Kamala when Dar-Benn entangles their powers. Here’s the full plot synopsis:

In Marvel Studios’ “The Marvels,” Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as “The Marvels.”

This piece was written during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Without the labor of the actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]