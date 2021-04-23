New Meme Perfectly Captures the Experience of … Anything, Really

You’ve probably seen the meme going around. I’d give it a name, but I truly have no idea what to call it. It’s just some brackets explaining the experience of parts of either a television show or a movie or anything, really. The first part is what you thought or what it started as, and the later parts are usually just what ended up being the truth. A truly fun meme, it’s just … hard to explain.
Here is one that I think explains perfectly how the format should go:
— Ana Maria Defillo (@adefillo) April 22, 2021
It’s basically just your expectations being thrown out the window. Whether it is because you thought you’d figured something out (like with Parasite) or because the thing in question had a twist ending (looking at you, Gossip Girl), it’s a fun way of looking at pop culture and beyond. Like … there is one about a wine bottle that really calls out the wine fans, and I don’t like it because I’m in that tweet.
Twitter had some great memes to share.
i cant name a single animation student who is ok pic.twitter.com/b2fiRFTX14
— ✿ marcia ✿ (@marseeyuh_) April 22, 2021
— koko (@KokonutRum) April 21, 2021
— birdsrightsactivist (@ProBirdRights) April 19, 2021
— ellen (@ellenc__01) April 18, 2021
— cola (@evasgreeen) April 21, 2021
— MattWillPost (@MattPostSaysHi) April 22, 2021
— punished coffee (@ParamoreEnjoyer) April 22, 2021
has anyone done this yet? pic.twitter.com/AGGooCappf
— lu 🍂 (taylor’s version) (@getawaycrowd) April 21, 2021
— paige (@BonerWizard) April 23, 2021
It’s a fun way of looking at things! They’re also just … very hard to explain and find.
Have you seen some of the memes going around? Which were your favorite? Let us know what you saw in the comments below!
(image: NBC/Photoshop)
