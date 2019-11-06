We’ve Got More New Footage From The Mandalorian Just One Week Before It Premieres on Disney+!

The excitement for the Mandalorian rages on as we are only less than a week out from its premiere, and we have new footage to enjoy! The series from Jon Favreau is set to follow a Mandalorian, the warrior people of the Star Wars universe, after Darth Vader’s reign has ended. Their kind is “suffering” in the peace that has followed, but from what I’ve seen of the trailers, I feel as if this Mandalorian isn’t going to be a black-and-white hero/villain.

In the second trailer for the show, we saw more of the Mandalorian fighting against those around him (both remaining Storm Troopers and, potentially, civilians). Where his allegiance lies is still a mystery, but exploring the idea of a bounty hunter in the post-Vader galaxy is exciting.

But now, just a week before the premiere, we’re still getting new glimpses at the show. In an ad that aired during Mayans, we see a world that is more gray than anything else, which, honestly, is fitting for a post-Emperor society. Going from complete control to freedom isn’t easy, despite Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and Leia Organa’s success. So, maybe, with this show, we’ll see more of what the morally ambiguous characters do when they have no allegiance to anyone and can operate on their own free will.

The new footage, while not much new visually, does give us more insight into what the series is going to hold for us.

What I find interesting about it is the idea that Werner Herzog (look, the character doesn’t have a name on IMDb this is what I’m going with) almost preaches of bringing back the Empire. The rule of the Emperor is, seemingly, over because the show is set after Return of the Jedi, nut Herzog’s villain embodies the idea that the “peaceful” world everyone wanted by rebelling against the Empire still does not exist. But clearly, the Mandalorian is fighting against that idea.

I wish I could put into words how attractive I already find Pedro Pascal as the Mandalorian. We’ve literally never even seen him without the mask off, and yet, here I am. The Mandalorian is set to premiere on November 12th when Disney+ launches, and then, from there, the show will stream weekly until the new year.

To say I’m excited would be an understatement because seeing Jon Favreau tackle the galaxy post-Return of the Jedi is going to be fun. For so many of us, that gap of time between the fall of Vader and the start of the new trilogy is a mystery to us, and it’s going to be exciting to explore it with the complicated allegiance of the Mandalorian.

(image: Lucasfilm)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com