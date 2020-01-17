Amazon Reveals the Cast of New Lord of the Rings Series

Amazon Prime Video’s new Lord of the Rings series is set to begin production next month and the streamer has finally unveiled the cast for the epic tale.

This, thankfully, won’t be a retread of the well-known story of the actual Lord of the Rings trilogy, as portrayed in Peter Jackson’s iconic films. This series will take place in the second age, which spanned over three and a half millennia in Middle Earth and ended with the first defeat of Sauron by the last alliance of Elves and men.

The map that the official Twitter for the series has posted also hints that the series will include the Island of Numenor, where the ancient kings of Middle Earth hailed from.

So whose adventures will we be following in this story? The series will star Robert Aramayo, who will be familiar to genre fans from his role as a younger Ned Stark in Game of Thrones.

Aramayo is playing a character by the name of Beldor, who is not a part of the current, extensive Middle Earth mythology. Part of me hopes he’s somehow a distant relation of Boromir, who was played by elder Ned Stark, Sean Bean, in the Jackson films.

But there’s much more casting out there. We have fourteen new cast members to get excited about.

The cast includes: Owain Arthur (A Confession), Nazanin Boniadi (Hotel Mumbai), Tom Budge (The Proposition), Morfydd Clark (His Dark Materials), Ismael Cruz Córdova (The Undoing‘s and The Mandalorian), Ema Horvath (The Gallows Act II), Markella Kavenagh (The Cry), Joseph Mawle (Birdsong), Tyroe Muhafidin (Caravan), Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards (Wanderlust), Dylan Smith (I Am the Night), Charlie Vickers (Medici: Masters of Florence), and Daniel Weyman (A Very English Scandal).

I have to say this is a really exciting cast. We have loads more women than in the films and the books so far. Remember, Peter Jackson greatly expanded the role of Arwen in the film and created entirely new characters for his Hobbit films, like Tauriel. This cast is also way less white than what we’ve seen from Lord of the Rings so far.

All-in-all, this project is becoming more and more exciting, and it’s going to be so interesting to see a new story with a more diverse cast in the world of Tolkien that we know and love so much.

