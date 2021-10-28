New House of Gucci Trailer Shows the Downfall of Gucci

Growing up with an Italian mother meant that things like House of Gucci really get me excited about my Sicilian roots. In a new trailer detailing the downfall of the Gucci family and the murder of Maurizio Gucci by his ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani, we get to see more of this cast of Academy Award winners and nominees shine. Honestly, Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani is something I probably would have dreamt for as a kid, and lucky me, Ridley Scott just gave it to me with no questions asked.

The Gucci family is a story of wealth, power, greed, and deceit that culminates in the death of Maurizio Gucci after the family tried to change with the times while still remaining true to themselves. It is an over-the-top story that is a real thing that happened in our fashion history, and the trailer for Ridley Scott’s look into their family looks just as dramatic.

Twitter loves to laugh and praise

Twitter is mixed between praising Lady Gaga and making fun of the Italian accents in the trailer and I bravely say that both reactions are correct.

Just got to watch the new #HouseOfGucci trailer coming out tomorrow and all I have to say is… Ms. @ladygaga has another Oscar nomination coming her way. — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) October 27, 2021

House of gucci is italian dune — Natalie Walker (@nwalks) October 28, 2021

house of gucci boldly asks: what if a miniseries was a movie — stasis baby (@HarronWawker) October 28, 2021

Jared Leto in House of Gucci pic.twitter.com/54NBn1PZTs — hannah strong (@thethirdhan) October 28, 2021

The “House of Gucci” trailer is making me long for the subtle Italian acting of Waluigi. — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) October 28, 2021

This Thanksgiving, we can spend time with our family but also spend time with our Italian family and dive into the murderous history of the Gucci empire. Because I personally can’t wait to try to dress up like Lady Gaga in this movie for a Comic-Con next year. I feel like that’s what my life has been leading to.

