Things We Saw Today: A New ‘Eternals’ Teaser Addresses Thanos’s Snapture

Audiences have a lot of questions for Marvel’s Eternals. Who are they? Where do they come from? What’s their mission? The somewhat obscure comics property doesn’t have the name brand recognition of Captain America or the Hulk, but Marvel is betting that their own brand (and the film’s all-star cast) is more than enough to attract audiences. After all, it worked for Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther, Shang-Chi, and others to the tune of billions of dollars at the box office.

But perhaps the biggest question of all, is where the hell these immortal warriors were when Thanos snapped half of the universe out of existence. Given that their mission is to “protect humanity”, the Eternals were curiously absent when half the world vanished into dust. Of course, the Avengers sorted all that out in Endgame, but they probably could have used some more help. Salma Hayek’s Ajak says in the trailer, “Humanity once believed we were Gods. With what this planet now faces, they will believe again.”

We even get Richard Madden’s Ikaris saying, “Eternals Assemble”, which is pretty funny. We also get some new action shots featuring the different powers each Eternal wields, most of which look like metallic squiggles come to life (this is not a knock, I am ALL HERE for these squiggles). With Chloé Zhao at the helm, the visuals are striking in a way we haven’t seen before in the MCU.

