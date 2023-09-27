New Channel 4 Docudrama To Explore One of the U.K.’s Biggest Political Scandals

Ever the somewhat more promiscuous broadcaster, Channel 4 is set to release a 90-minute docudrama that explores the infamous incident known as Partygate.

In case you missed it: The Mirror broke the story that while the U.K. public was in lockdown, following laws (or guidance—the government never really seemed all that sure) during the pandemic, officials were having parties inside Number 10 Downing Street and having a boozy dance. In some cases, they were even having affairs—isn’t that right, Mr Matt Hancock?

People were dying, and we were being fined right, left, and center for leaving our houses and seeing people we supposedly weren’t allowed to see, and yet those in power believed the rules didn’t apply to them. The British public is still rightfully angry about the incident—and the governing Conservatives have been unsuccessfully scrambling to get their dignity back ever since.

The Mirror’s findings led to senior civil servant Sue Gray investigating the events that took place. As reported by The Guardian, it was found that there had been “failures of leadership and judgment in No. 10 and the Cabinet Office” and that “many of these events should not have been allowed to happen.”

Channel 4’s special docudrama will use evidence gathered through “meticulous” investigations to tell the stories surrounding Partygate and will incorporate archival news footage as well as interviews. At the center of the drama will be two fictionalized Special Advisors—Grace Greenwood (Georgie Henley) and Annabel D’acre (Ophelia Lovibond). An impressionist by the name of Jon Culshaw will voice former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose actions during and after the pandemic ultimately cost him his job and later his place in politics altogether.

Announcing the program earlier this year, Channel 4 said: “This meticulously researched docudrama takes viewers inside No. 10 as staff partied while the Covid death toll soared and the country diligently observed lockdown restrictions” and added that it would juxtapose “the revelry inside the nation’s seat of power with the hardship and sacrifice experienced across the rest of the country.”

You can watch the booze-filled, drug-laced trailer here:

Partygate premieres on Channel 4 in the U.K. on October 3.

