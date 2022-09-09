New ‘Black Adam’ Trailer Shows Off the Film’s Villain, Sabbac

The final trailer for the upcoming DC Extended Universe film Black Adam continues to play up the star power of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and the complex morality of the titular character. Now, we also get a better look at the villain Black Adam will be battling.

Black Adam is leaning on star power more than any other DCEU film has since maybe Suicide Squad, with one of the most bankable leads in Hollywood as the star. It does make for an interestingly diverse film (although still disappointing that Black Adam isn’t played by a MENA actor, but the villain is). I’m looking forward to seeing how this film comes together, since it’s probably the most positive thing DC is gonna have for awhile, considering everything else that’s going on behind the scenes at parent company Warner Bros. Discover.

So who exactly is the villain that will have to try to provide a match not only for Black Adam, but Dwayne Johnson?

Who Is Sabbac?

Played by Hot Jafar, actor Marwan Kenzari, Sabbac will be making his live-action debut in this film. The Hellboy-like appearance of the character does reflect that the character is a half-human, half-demon who was given powers by Hell to rival the Captain Marvel Family (or, in this case, the Shazam Family). Originally a human named Timothy Karnes, when he says the name Sabbac (Satan, Aym, Belial, Beelzebub, Asmodeus and Crateis), black lightning strikes him from the pits of Hell and transforms him into a huge demon with a cluster of “super” abilities: super-strength, super-speed, flight, fire breath, and the ability to emit fire blasts from the palms of his hands.

Karnes was not the only person to be given the powers of Sabbac. Ishmael Gregor was a Russian mobster who killed Karnes to steal his powers and become a more “feral” version of the villain, losing a humanoid-demon look for a more horns-and-hooves version. I’m sure that’s someone’s preference.

Sabbac and Hawkman squaring up

It seems like this version might be a combination of the two. This version isn’t (at least in the trailer) seven feet tall, but it does have the horns and hairy beast element that is … appealing. Anyway. We also, in this trailer, get a visual of Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, which makes me wonder if she is part of pulling the strings behind bringing Karnes or Gregor into play against the threat of Black Adam. It certainly sounds like something she would do.

