Batgirl Set Photos Give Us a New and Improved Batsuit for Michael Keaton

For someone who grew up in the ’90s, Michael Keaton was my first look into Bruce Wayne and the Batman that I love the most. He wasn’t perfect, but he was my Batman, and now we’re seeing the return of Keaton in not one but two different properties. News broke that he’d be one of the actors playing Batman in Andy Muschietti’s The Flash, and recently, we all learned that he’d return for the Batgirl movie starring Leslie Grace.

Now, a mural of Batman is being placed by set dressers in Scotland (where Batgirl is currently filming), and pictures have been released of Parnie Street in Glasglow that feature what looks like a newer version of Keaton’s suit.

A mural of #Batman is being placed by set dressers in Parnie Street ahead of this weeks shoot in Glasgow 🦇 #Batgirl [📸 Andrew Milligan/PA Wire] pic.twitter.com/bOEpCJHM1z — Batgirl Film News 🦇 (@BatgirlFilm) January 10, 2022

The suit still has Keaton’s yellow backing to the Bat symbol, but it looks like a fresher version than the suit we saw in the 1989 and 1992 Tim Burton films. The question now is how many times will we actually see Keaton back in the suit?

The Bat is back

Leslie Grace’s Barbara Gordon excites me for so many reasons, one being that Barbara Gordon is finally getting her time in the live-action form. Sure, we’ve had a Batgirl in the past, but Alicia Silverstone’s Barbara was not commissioner Gordon’s daughter or the Batgirl from the comics we want to see on the screen. Pairing Grace’s introduction with the return of Keaton brings the old world of Batman into the new era in a way that should bring both audiences together.

If Keaton’s suit wasn’t newer, that’d be more of an issue, frankly. It has been over 30 years since we last saw his Batman. He’s Bruce Wayne; there’s no way that the suit wouldn’t change at all throughout the years, and getting to see slight adjustments to keep the iconic look that Keaton had while making some updates is exciting.

I don’t think we’ll see him in the suit that much, probably just enough to get our fill before he is back to being more of a mentor to Barbara Gordon, but it is still a nice nod to the Burton movies to see that yellow symbol yet again on the screen.

Batgirl is going to be great for a number of reasons, and one of them is definitely getting to have Michael Keaton back in the suit for even a brief moment. Pair that with him working with Grace’s Barbara Gordon, and we’re just in for a great time (which feels like a long time coming for this Batgirl movie that had quite the journey getting here). I can’t wait to see Michael Keaton back in the cowl!

(image: Warner Bros.)

