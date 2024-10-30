‘Never use that word’: Donald Trump denies a terrifying allegation despite the undeniable comparisons

Former President Donald Trump vehemently rejected Nazi comparisons at an Atlanta rally Monday night, even as his recent rhetoric and actions have drawn stark historical parallels.

“I’m not a Nazi. I’m the opposite of a Nazi,” Trump declared, recounting his notably racist father’s alleged advice in employing terms like “Nazi.” He claims Fred Trump told him, “Never use that word. Never use the word Hitler. Don’t use that word.” However, it appears to be more of guidance in messaging than morality. The defensive stance emerged following his controversial Madison Square Garden rally, which critics linked to a Nazi gathering at the same venue 85 years ago.

Trump’s preposterous protest: “My father used to always say, 'Never use the word Nazi. Never use that word. Never use the word Hitler. Don't use that word.’ I’m not a Nazi. I’m the opposite of a Nazi.”



Come now, Donald.



Fred Trump, Donald Trump’s father, was a notorious racist… pic.twitter.com/Vue6ys3VAz — Stephanie Kennedy (@WordswithSteph) October 29, 2024

But nothing he says or does matches his remarks. His claim that immigrants are “poisoning the blood” of America echoes disturbing historical rhetoric. Former Chief of Staff John Kelly told The New York Times that Trump expressed admiration for Hitler, while former Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley readily characterized him as “fascist to the core” to journalist Bob Woodward.

.@realdonaldtrump says he's "the opposite of a Nazi."



His own words tell a different story.pic.twitter.com/ftJu4LDfIM — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 29, 2024

In disingenuously positioning himself as “a best friend” to Jews and Israel, Trump’s statements reveal par-for-the-course problematic undertones. Last month, as a way to create another scapegoat for an election failure he likely senses, he warned that “the Jewish people would have a lot to do with a loss” should his campaign fail. Resorting to tired ethnic tropes is where he and his campaign are, which should signal internal resignation.

The contradictions between Trump’s denials and his documented behavior and rhetoric highlight a familiar pattern in the power dynamic: the forceful rejection of allegations while continuing to say the very thing sparking the comparisons. It details a particular strength or superpower in his ability to lie from the standpoint of absolute lack of concern for consequence.

