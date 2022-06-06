Neve Campbell will not be returning for Scream 6. This will mark the first time the franchise’s final girl will not be present in an installment.

Deadline shared a report with Campbell saying she would not be returning as Sidney Prescott due to pay issues.

“As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream,” Campbell said. “I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise. It’s been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my Scream fans, I love you. You’ve always been so incredibly supportive to me. I’m forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years.”

Scream is a $744M-plus grossing global franchise—one that Neve Campbell has been the consistent face of for years. She is Sidney and there really is no Scream without her.

It feels disappointing for the series to not make sure it could afford to give her everything she wants. Especially since the franchise is still making money and has hugely benefited from Campbell’s involvement. I know that for me, despite being a fan, this is already going to keep me from being invested in the next chapter. It would be one thing if she was just not interested, but if this is a money issue—in the words of Rihanna: better have Sidney’s money.

(via Deadline, image: Paramount)

