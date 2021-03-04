I’m Officially Excited for Netflix’s Octavia Spencer, Melissa McCarthy Superhero Comedy Thunder Force

Thunder Force looks like a fun take on two women who don’t fit the typical Marvel or DC equivalent of what a superhero is, a.k.a. slim, with just a hint of muscle to make you swoon. Instead, this movie is being sold as an action comedy about two estranged childhood best friends and the circumstances that bring them together—as superheroes, while being middle-aged women who don’t fit the mold.

Here’s the synopsis, according to Netflix:

In a world where supervillains are commonplace, two estranged childhood best friends reunite after one devises a treatment that gives them powers to protect their city.

After watching the trailer, I have to give major kudos to two departments: the crew behind the stunts and the costume department in charge of the superhero outfits. We don’t get to see women, especially 50-year-old women, do flips, hero landings, or the taking down of the bad guys as often as we would like. We don’t see them EVER when both of these women are unapologetically thick and know it.

The costume department for Thunder Force did an amazing job. McCarthy and Spencer look fierce, powerful, and most importantly … comfortable! You have no idea, or maybe you do because you’re reading this and you’re probably a fangirl/boy/person like me, how many times women have been forced into the tiniest bit of armor or the most impractical suit imaginable when they’re heroes.

Thunder Force seems to not have time for that.

And now I can’t stop thinking about what a brilliant businesswoman like Spencer’s Emily would make of the costume designed for her and McCarthy’s Lydia. I bet there are hidden pockets somewhere on these suits, the ultimate secret weapon that all women understand and desire. And we’re not just talking tiny pockets. We’re talking pockets where you can store weapons, your phone, and your house keys!

What was I talking about again? Oh yeah, Thunder Force and how it looks infinitely better than I imagined. Also, how I’m here for Spencer and McCarthy showing other heroes how it’s done and giving middle-aged women the hero of their dreams while looking fierce AF at the same time. Oh yeah, and pockets.

