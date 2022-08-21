Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Inspires Dreamy Fan Art

Few comic book adaptations are as sumptuous, as gorgeously rendered as Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’. The series not only captures the winsome melancholy of Neil Gaiman’s iconic series, but its attention to artistic detail (with visual callbacks to the comics) and style makes the series a feast for the eyes. The series takes viewers across the globe, to Hell, to the Dreaming, and to many other fantastical realms via a combination of practical effects and CGI. For what was long considered an un-filmable series, The Sandman artfully captures Dream’s rich fantasy world without feeling like a video game.

The series has received rave reviews from critics and fans alike, but perhaps the best tribute to the series is the outpouring of fan art it has inspired. Across social media, we’re seeing gorgeous renderings of scenes and characters from the fantasy series, made by artists who were clearly inspired by the work. Here’s a selection of some of our favorites:

(featured image: Netflix)

