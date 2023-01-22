Netflix’s New Top Show Wastes Its Amazing Cast and Clever Gimmick on a Boring Story

via Netflix

The Netflix original Kaleidoscope jumped to the top of the streaming service’s most-watched shows less than a week after its premiere because of its random order episode gimmick. But it’s actually just super boring?

A clever heist story has the potential to leave viewers on the edge of their seats. Think Ocean’s 11. However, Netflix missed the mark with their new original series. Kaleidoscope has a stellar cast, with none other than Giancarlo Esposito at the helm. Who better to star in this crime-comedy-thriller? Netflix even dropped the show with a gimmick: its algorithm generates the episodes in a random order for each user, who must then make sense of the events. At first, the random order makes the show seems fun and interactive. But if you actually watch the show, you will find that you are actually rather bored.

The gimmick itself ruins the show. A good heist story is something viewers look forward to, but it needs to be easy to follow so that it’s digestible. Creating these episodes to be watched out of order takes that digestion away. You are left with a very confusing stomach ache. You either start out with Leo (Esposito) at the beginning of his real villain era where he’s seeking major revenge, or at his origin story. The heist is pretty much in the middle to end, no matter which direction you go. By the time you get there, you are not even excited about it. If the show itself did not have the random order and instead focused on a concise storyline, it would do the amazing cast the justice they deserve.

However, it is important to note that no matter what order you watch the episodes in, the show will end with the same two — the heist and what happens afterward. What is so interesting to Netflix about learning things in a random order? The marketing worked to put this show on the top of the charts, but it failed to create a show that enticed its demographic. The characters are relatively boring and have no development, and the story just isn’t there. Thus, it’s unclear if Kaleidoscope deserves a season two—unless they beef up the writing and cut out the random ordering. Just saying.

TLDR: the random ordering of episodes would work well in a different genre, and Kaleidoscope may need to be restructured if Netflix wants more seasons of the show.

